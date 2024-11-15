Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned Russia's shelling of Ukraine, which resulted in widespread terrorization of peaceful cities and communities.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched attacks on multiple regions, including Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia, utilising artillery, drones, and guided aerial bombs, Zelenskyy said.

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "Russia does not stop shelling Ukraine, terrorizing our regions, peaceful cities, and communities. Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers have been shelling the Donetsk region--where a drone strike claimed one life--along with Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Kherson, Sumy and Chernihiv regions, using artillery, drones, and guided aerial bombs."

Zelenskyy further said that the attack resulted in significant damage to residential buildings, a heating main, an educational institution, a church, and the port area.

"Last night, Odesa suffered a combined massive attack involving missiles and drones. Residential buildings, a heating main, an educational institution, and a church were damaged. The port area was also hit. Tragically, one person died because of terror, and ten others were injured, including two children. Assistance is being provided to everyone in need. I am grateful to everyone involved in rescuing our people and eliminating the consequences," Zelenskyy said.

"We are constantly defending ourselves against such Russian attacks, and we constantly need effective protection from this terror. We keep repeating that Ukraine needs more air defense systems, the capability to destroy means of terror on enemy territory, defense packages, and increased sanctions pressure on Russia," the post added.

On Wednesday, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Ukrainian cities which involved ballistic and cruise missiles targeting Kyiv.

"This morning, Russia launched yet another combined attack on our cities, and our air defense responded effectively. Russian missiles--including ballistic and cruise missiles targeting Kyiv--were shot down, along with drones. In total, around 90 strike drones attacked Ukraine," Zelenskyy had said on X.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict, which escalated in February 2022 with Russia's full-scale invasion, has resulted in thousands of civilian deaths. Moscow continues to deny intentionally targeting civilians, despite widespread international condemnation and evidence of airstrikes on residential areas.

Attacks have become a near-daily occurrence, especially in Ukraine's eastern and southern regions. Russia has frequently employed a range of weaponry, including guided aerial bombs, missiles, and UAVs, to target Ukraine's cities and critical infrastructure.

In response, Ukraine has ramped up its defence efforts with help from Western allies. Yet, the volume and intensity of Russia's assaults have made it clear that more sophisticated and long-range defence capabilities are necessary.

