Russia claims truck bomb caused explosion on key bridge to Crimea

Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, turned 70 the day before the attack on the bridge connecting his country with Crimea.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 02:29 PM IST

Representational Image: PTI
Russian authorities reported that a truck bombing on Saturday resulted in a fire and the collapse of a section of a bridge connecting Russia with the Crimean peninsula, a crucial supply route for Moscow's sputtering war effort in southern Ukraine.
 
A day after turning 70, Russian President Vladimir Putin was subjected to the attack on the bridge, dealing him a humiliating blow that might prompt him to escalate his campaign against Ukraine.
 
Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that the truck bomb caused seven railway cars carrying fuel to catch fire, resulting in a "partial collapse of two sections of the bridge."
 
The committee didn't immediately apportion blame.
 
The Crimean Peninsula holds symbolic value for Russia and is key to sustaining its military operations in the south. If the bridge is made inoperable, it would make it significantly more challenging to ferry supplies to the peninsula.
 
While Ukraine is launching a counteroffensive to reclaim the areas north of Crimea that Russia annexed early on in the invasion and built a land corridor to it along the Sea of Azov.
 
(with inputs from PTI)
