Russia, China, Iran launch joint naval drills in Gulf waters, Indian Ocean

In what is being seen as an unprecedented training exercise in naval warfare, three countries - Iran, Russia, and China - began joint drills on Friday in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman. This could be seen as bearing political importance, especially considering the fact that the waters around Iran have become a focus for international tensions in recent times and that these waterways form an important part of the oil trade in these parts.

The news of these joint drills comes in the backdrop of an increasingly hostile United States (US), that has been repeatedly been isolating Iran in the political sphere, cutting trade ties and putting pressure on Iranian crude oil sales. US President Donald Trump last year pulled the United States out of Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with six nations and re-imposed sanctions on the country, crippling its economy. After several attacks on international merchant vessels, including Saudi tankers, occurred in the Gulf waters, Washington even proposed a US-led naval mission in these parts. For context, the US has continued to blame Iran for these attacks, and also over a September attack on Saudi oil facilities. Iran has denied all accusations.

In this backdrop, the joint drills by three countries can be seen as a show of strength and solidarity against US hostility, according to political commentators. Even Iranian flotilla admiral Gholamreza Tahani has said on state television that the drills will show that Iran cannot be isolated. "The message of this exercise is peace, friendship and lasting security through cooperation and unity... and its result will be to show that Iran cannot be isolated," the broadcaster said, adding that the drills included emergency exercises like rescuing ships on fire or vessels under attack by pirates, along with other shooting exercises.

China, however, has said that the drills are part of a "normal military exchange" between the three armed forces and are not necessarily linked to the regional situation. "It is not necessarily connected with the regional situation," a Chinese defense ministry spokesman said. China has close diplomatic, trade and energy ties with Iran, which has friendly ties with Russia.

Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday that they had sent three ships from its Baltic Fleet for the drills - a frigate, a tanker, and a rescue tug boat. The news was delivered by Red Star, the official newspaper of Russian Armed Forces.

It is also true that both China and Russia has good ties with Iran's regional rival, Saudi Arabia. Therefore, the political implication of the recent developments remains up for interpretation.