Russia carries out massive attack across Ukraine's gas production sites with 381 drones and 35 missiles, damages....

The Russian forces on Friday (local time) carried out the largest attack on multiple Ukrainian military facilities and gas infrastructure, Russia Today reported, citing the country's Ministry of Defence. According to Russia Today, the Russian defence ministry said that missiles and long-range drones were launched from various platforms overnight, which hit all the designated targets.



Russia targets Ukraine's energy infrastructure



According to Ukraine's air force, Russia fired 381 drones and 35 missiles at the country's energy infrastructure, particularly targeting power facilities in Kharkiv and Poltava regions. Ukraine's Air Force reported that most of these attacks were repelled, with 303 drones and 17 missiles neutralised.



Ukraine's state-owned energy company, Naftogaz, described the attack as the largest on gas extraction sites in the country to date. The company said that the damage due to Russian strikes was "critical", noting that sites in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions were hit by about 35 missiles, as per Russia Today. The attack caused significant damage, with some destruction deemed critical, according to CEO Sergii Koretskyi. He stated that there was "no military rationale" for the strike, which is one of the largest attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since the war began.

According to Reuters, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack, saying Russia is trying to cause more harm to Ukrainians before the heating season starts, and revealed that only half of the missile salvo was shot down. "Just before the heating season starts, Russians are looking for ways to cause more harm to our people," Zelenskyy said, revealing that 35 missiles, including ballistic weapons, were fired, with only half being shot down.



Russia's largest attack on Ukraine

The latest assault surpasses the size of a July attack that was previously the largest of the war, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022. It also comes after recent attempts by Kyiv's Western allies to broker a peace deal, as per CNN.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed responsibility for the strikes, targeting Ukraine's military-industrial facilities and energy infrastructure.

On September 7, Russia launched its largest aerial assault of the Ukraine war overnight into Sunday, deploying more than 800 drones and striking a Kyiv government building for the first time, CNN reported. An infant was among at least two people killed during drone strikes on several residential buildings in the Ukraine capital, which was under an air-raid siren for 11 hours. Russia launched a total of 810 drones, four ballistic missiles and nine cruise missiles, the Ukrainian Air Force said. While most were shot down by air defences, 54 drones and nine missiles hit targets across Ukraine, it said.



