Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi hails Donald Trump's leadership as Hamas agrees to Gaza peace deal, calls it...

Maharashtra weather update: IMD issues cyclone 'Shakti' warning in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar; heavy rains expected from....

After rumoured engagement, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will marry soon, they will tie the knot on...

Russia carries out massive attack across Ukraine's gas production sites with 381 drones and 35 missiles, damages....

BIG Boost to Bihar: PM Modi to launch Rs 62000 crore youth-focused projects today; to offer Rs 1000 monthly allowance for...

Sean 'Diddy' Combs sentenced for 50 months imprisonment for..., Hip-hop star breaks down, admits getting 'lost in drugs'

Trump's message to Israel after Hamas agrees to release Israeli hostages: 'must immediately stop....'

Good news for Saharanpur to Dehradun commuters: THIS expressway to cut travel time between these two cities by...; its name is...

Rashmika Madanna-Vijay Deverakonda get engaged: A sneak peek into their dreamy love story

DNA TV Show: Russia's Putin reveals Trump's 'double standards', calls India 'self-resecting'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sean 'Diddy' Combs sentenced for 50 months imprisonment for..., Hip-hop star breaks down, admits getting 'lost in drugs'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs sentenced for 50 months imprisonment for..., Hip-hop star bre

Good news for Saharanpur to Dehradun commuters: THIS expressway to cut travel time between these two cities by...; its name is...

Good news for Saharanpur to Dehradun commuters: THIS expressway to cut travel ti

Rashmika Madanna-Vijay Deverakonda get engaged: A sneak peek into their dreamy love story

Rashmika Madanna-Vijay Deverakonda get engaged: A sneak peek into their dreamy l

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know

Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

HomeWorld

WORLD

Russia carries out massive attack across Ukraine's gas production sites with 381 drones and 35 missiles, damages....

According to Reuters, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack, saying Russia is trying to cause more harm to Ukrainians before the heating season starts, and revealed that only half of the missile salvo was shot down.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 08:01 AM IST

Russia carries out massive attack across Ukraine's gas production sites with 381 drones and 35 missiles, damages....
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Russian forces on Friday (local time) carried out the largest attack on multiple Ukrainian military facilities and gas infrastructure, Russia Today reported, citing the country's Ministry of Defence. According to Russia Today, the Russian defence ministry said that missiles and long-range drones were launched from various platforms overnight, which hit all the designated targets.

Russia targets Ukraine's energy infrastructure

According to Ukraine's air force, Russia fired 381 drones and 35 missiles at the country's energy infrastructure, particularly targeting power facilities in Kharkiv and Poltava regions. Ukraine's Air Force reported that most of these attacks were repelled, with 303 drones and 17 missiles neutralised.

Ukraine's state-owned energy company, Naftogaz, described the attack as the largest on gas extraction sites in the country to date. The company said that the damage due to Russian strikes was "critical", noting that sites in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions were hit by about 35 missiles, as per Russia Today. The attack caused significant damage, with some destruction deemed critical, according to CEO Sergii Koretskyi.  He stated that there was "no military rationale" for the strike, which is one of the largest attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since the war began. 

According to Reuters, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack, saying Russia is trying to cause more harm to Ukrainians before the heating season starts, and revealed that only half of the missile salvo was shot down. "Just before the heating season starts, Russians are looking for ways to cause more harm to our people," Zelenskyy said, revealing that 35 missiles, including ballistic weapons, were fired, with only half being shot down. 

Russia's largest attack on Ukraine

The latest assault surpasses the size of a July attack that was previously the largest of the war, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022. It also comes after recent attempts by Kyiv's Western allies to broker a peace deal, as per CNN.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed responsibility for the strikes, targeting Ukraine's military-industrial facilities and energy infrastructure.

On September 7, Russia launched its largest aerial assault of the Ukraine war overnight into Sunday, deploying more than 800 drones and striking a Kyiv government building for the first time, CNN reported. An infant was among at least two people killed during drone strikes on several residential buildings in the Ukraine capital, which was under an air-raid siren for 11 hours. Russia launched a total of 810 drones, four ballistic missiles and nine cruise missiles, the Ukrainian Air Force said. While most were shot down by air defences, 54 drones and nine missiles hit targets across Ukraine, it said.

(With inputs from ANI) 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Varun Dhawan takes biggest paycheck of Rs..., here's how much Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf receive
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Here’s how much the cast charged for rom-com
Delhi baba Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati sent to 14-day judicial custody in alleged molestation case
Delhi baba Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati sent to 14-day judicial custody
Ravan Dahan 2025 time: Check city-wise timings for Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and other places
Ravan Dahan 2025 time: Check city-wise timings for Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and oth
Festive boost! Navratri sales skyrocket, see HIGHEST record in over 10 years, know which sectors were big hit
Festive boost! Navratri sales skyrocket, see HIGHEST record in over 10 years, kn
With Rohit Saraf's groovy moves in 'Panwadi' winning hearts, meet Bollywood's 6 actors who are exceptionally good dancers
Meet Bollywood's 6 actors who are exceptionally good dancers
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE