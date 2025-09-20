Add DNA as a Preferred Source
World

WORLD

Russia blacklists 'international satanists', freezes financial assets of members due to involvement in...

Russia has officially placed of what it called a 'international Satanism movement' on its list of banned extremist organisations. What is international Satanism movement?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 03:57 PM IST

Russia blacklists 'international satanists', freezes financial assets of members due to involvement in...
Russia has officially placed of what it called a 'international Satanism movement' on its list of banned extremist organisations. The organisations on this list are financially blacklisted, which ebables Russian authorities to freeze the assests of alleged individuals even if they have no criminal record, as reported by AFP.

The blacklisted 'extremist organisations' on the list

The 'international satanist movement' now joins other non-existent organisations including 'international LGBT movement' and the 'anti-Russian separatist movement', which have been facing a ban by Russian authorities. These are among several organisations, which has been blacklisted by Moscow in its list of terrorits and extremists.' These groups are vaguely defined under the Russain law.

This enables prosecutors of accusing an individual to be a memebr of any such 'non-existent' groups. Critics argue that this can be abused by authorities to take action against their political opponents.

Rosfinmonitoring added "international Satanism movement" on its website on September 19, Friday. This is the Russian federal agency which oversees the financial blacklist of "terrorists and extremists".

What is international Satanism movement?

As AFP reported, "international Satanism movement" was declared extremist in July by Russia's Supreme Court. Prosecutors accused its members of desecrating Orthodox Christian churches and spreading "hatred". They added that this movement promotes radical nationalism and neo-Nazism.

Patriarch Kirill, the influential head of the Russian Orthodox Church demanded banning this movement in January. He accused Satanists of conducting malign "rituals" and recruiting young people.

Satanism refers to any ideology or religion that venerates Satan, a supernatural entity in Abrahamic religions who embodies evil.

