Russia betrayed India? Moscow rejects New Delhi's request, set to supply RD-93MA engines to Pakistan, know details here

WORLD
Russia has been a time-tested and long-standing partner of India. Time and again, the two nations have reaffirmed their commitment to friendship and cooperation in various sectors. But recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin ignored India's crucial request. Let's discuss details.
Russia has been a time-tested and long-standing partner of India. Time and again, the two nations have reaffirmed their commitment to friendship and cooperation in various sectors. But recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin ignored India's crucial request. Pakistan's JF-17 fighter jets, which are made in China, rely on Russia-made engines to fly. These fighter jets are equipped with the Russian RD-93MA engine. Given the recent military conflict between India and Pakistan, New Delhi urged Moscow not to supply the engine to Pakistan.
However, as reports suggest, Russia has turned down India's appeal and decided to supply the engine to Pakistan. This advanced powerplant, manufactured by Russia’s United Engine Corporation (UEC)-Klimov, forms the propulsion backbone of Pakistan's most advanced JF-17 Thunder Block III fighter jets, developed in a joint cooperation with China.
India has long urged Russia not to supply engines to Pakistan - a request which Moscow ignored and decided to continue engine supplies to Islamabad. According to media reports, even after the recent standoff with Pakistan, India had requested that Russia not supply the RD-93MA engines to Pakistan. The JF-17, a 4.5-generation fighter jet, is the Pakistan Air Force's most advanced jet. Pakistan manufactures it indigenously with China’s assistance.
Going by Islamabad's claims, Pakistan claims that the JF-17’s capabilities are on par with the Rafale and Su-30MKI. However, experts have often dismissed the claims. Still, just as the Su-30MKI forms the backbone of the Indian Air Force, the JF-17 serves as the paramount aspect of the Pakistani Air Force.
