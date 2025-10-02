Russia betrayed India? Moscow rejects New Delhi's request, set to supply RD-93MA engines to Pakistan, know details here

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ravan Dahan 2025 time: Check city-wise timings for Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and other places

Antisemitism on rise in UK? Two killed in mass stabbing in Manchester on Yom Kippur, King Charles says...

THIS is Asia's richest village, located in India, where every household has a millionaire with Rs 500000000000 in bank deposits, it is...

Internet services suspended for 48 hours in Bareilly amid 'I Love Muhammad' poster row, security beefed up

Jasprit Bumrah surpasses Brett Lee in historic record during IND vs WI Ahmedabad Test

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's BIG statement against Trump's tariffs: 'Universe wants India to...'

Israel alleges Hamas’ ‘direct involvement’ with Gaza Flotila, says, ‘organisation operates...’

Viral Video: Drunk men in Bhopal burn Ravan effigy on Dussehra morning, WATCH

Is Pakistan 'banana republic' with a nuclear bomb and an army commanded by a 'jihadi general'? Ex-RAW chief Vikram Sood says...

Kumar Sanu takes BIG step against ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, slaps...: 'For over 40 years...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ravan Dahan 2025 time: Check city-wise timings for Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and other places

Ravan Dahan 2025 time: Check city-wise timings for Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and oth

Antisemitism on rise in UK? Two killed in mass stabbing in Manchester on Yom Kippur, King Charles says...

Manchester synagogue attack on Yom Kippur: Two Jews killed, Keir Starmer says.

THIS is Asia's richest village, located in India, where every household has a millionaire with Rs 500000000000 in bank deposits, it is...

THIS is Asia's richest village, located in India, where every household...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeWorld

WORLD

Russia betrayed India? Moscow rejects New Delhi's request, set to supply RD-93MA engines to Pakistan, know details here

Russia has been a time-tested and long-standing partner of India. Time and again, the two nations have reaffirmed their commitment to friendship and cooperation in various sectors. But recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin ignored India's crucial request. Let's discuss details.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 04:18 PM IST

Russia betrayed India? Moscow rejects New Delhi's request, set to supply RD-93MA engines to Pakistan, know details here
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin (Image credit: Reuters)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Russia has been a time-tested and long-standing partner of India. Time and again, the two nations have reaffirmed their commitment to friendship and cooperation in various sectors. But recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin ignored India's crucial request. Pakistan's JF-17 fighter jets, which are made in China, rely on Russia-made engines to fly. These fighter jets are equipped with the Russian RD-93MA engine. Given the recent military conflict between India and Pakistan, New Delhi urged Moscow not to supply the engine to Pakistan. 

However, as reports suggest, Russia has turned down India's appeal and decided to supply the engine to Pakistan. This advanced powerplant, manufactured by Russia’s United Engine Corporation (UEC)-Klimov, forms the propulsion backbone of Pakistan's most advanced JF-17 Thunder Block III fighter jets, developed in a joint cooperation with China. 

India urged Russia not to supply engines to Pak

India has long urged Russia not to supply engines to Pakistan - a request which Moscow ignored and decided to continue engine supplies to Islamabad. According to media reports, even after the recent standoff with Pakistan, India had requested that Russia not supply the RD-93MA engines to Pakistan. The JF-17, a 4.5-generation fighter jet, is the Pakistan Air Force's most advanced jet. Pakistan manufactures it indigenously with China’s assistance.

Going by Islamabad's claims, Pakistan claims that the JF-17’s capabilities are on par with the Rafale and Su-30MKI. However, experts have often dismissed the claims. Still, just as the Su-30MKI forms the backbone of the Indian Air Force, the JF-17 serves as the paramount aspect of the Pakistani Air Force. 

ALSO READ | Pakistani senator MOCKS Asim Munir for presenting rare earth minerals to Trump, says, 'What a joke...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Happy Maha Navami 2025: Top 25+ wishes, messages, quotes to share with loved ones
Happy Maha Navami 2025: Top 25+ wishes, messages, quotes to share with loved one
Who is Roshni Nadar? India's richest woman, only behind Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, her net worth is...
Who is Roshni Nadar? India's richest woman, only behind Mukesh Ambani, Adani
Tilak Varma's BIG revelation on Asia Cup 2025 final: 'Pakistan always tries to distract..., can’t tell on camera'
Tilak Varma's BIG revelation on Asia Cup 2025 final: 'Pakistan always tries to d
Viral Video: Drunk men in Bhopal burn Ravan effigy on Dussehra morning, WATCH
Viral Video: Drunk men in Bhopal burn Ravan effigy on Dussehra morning, WATCH
Bon Appétit, Your Majesty becomes top-rated K-drama of 2025, where to watch more of Lee Chae-min and YoonA
Bon Appétit, Your Majesty is top-rated K-drama, more of Lee Chae-min and YoonA
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE