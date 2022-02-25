Russia closes its airspace for UK flights after Britain bans Aeroflot

After UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson banned flights to the UK by the Russian flag carrier Aeroflot as part of sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russia's civil aviation authority, in retaliation, also banned UK flights to and over Russia.

The Federal Air Transport Agency Rosaviatsiya said that all flights by the UK carriers to Russia as well as transit flights are banned starting Friday.

Meanwhile, BBC reported that UK PM Boris Johnson, outlining the latest sanctions against Russia, said Ukrainians are offering a "fierce defence" and called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "bloodstained aggressor".

He announced that all major Russian banks will face a full UK asset freeze. The PM also promised legislation next week to stop large Russian companies from raising finance or debt on UK markets.

PM Johnson said there will be limits on the amount Russians can deposit in UK banks, with asset freezes extended to nearly 100 more people. Similar measures will be imposed on Belarus, the PM said. "Oligarchs in London will have nowhere to hide," he added.

The UK will work with allies to target Russian finances, Boris Johnson told the House of Commons. Russia's shares are falling fast, with the rouble plummeting to record lows against the dollar, he said. The PM then promises to counter "the Kremlin's blizzard of lies and disinformation".

NATO's defences must be strengthened and the leaders of member nations will meet on Friday, he adds.