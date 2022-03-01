Russia bans flights from 36 countries as a retaliatory measure, check list

Russia on Monday announced the decision to ban flights by airlines from 36 countries including Britain, Germany, Spain, Italy and Canada. This follows after many European countries barred Russian planes over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. These measures will mean airlines have to make long detours on some routes, potentially raising the cost of tickets.

Russia's civil aviation authority while making the announcement said that it was bringing in the restrictions as a retaliatory measure for the ban by European states on Russian airlines. Flights from the 36 countries listed in the ban can only enter Russian airspace with special permission.

"A restriction has been imposed on flights for airlines of 36 countries in accordance with international law as a retaliatory measure for the ban imposed by the European states on the flights of commercial airliners operated by Russian airlines and/or registered in Russia," Rosaviatsia - Russia's state aviation agency said in a statement on Monday.

The list includes countries of Albania, Anguilla, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, British Virgin Islands, Germany, Gibraltar, Hungary, Greece, Denmark, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Jersey, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Moscow had already barred UK airlines from entering Russia's airspace after Britain banned Russian airline Aeroflot from landing in the UK. European Union Chief Ursula von der Leyen announced on Sunday, the 27-nation bloc's decision to close their airspace to Russian airlines.