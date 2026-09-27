FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'Stop using my name to...': Govinda's rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar SNAPS at Sunita Ahuja, alleges superstar's wife is 'trying to kill him for years'

Govinda's rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar SNAPS at Sunita Ahuja

Asian Games 2026 cricket QFs confirmed: Schedule, timings and opponents for India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Asian Games 2026 Cricket QFs Confirmed: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Ravi Kishan to come together, not for ensemble film, but for...

Ajay, Ayushmann, Rajkummar, Ravi to unite, not for ensamble film, but for...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Russia backs India's permanent UNSC seat, says 'no more seats for West'; Why it matters

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Lavrov said UNSC reform must lead to broader representation from the Global South, particularly from Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 27, 2026, 09:45 AM IST

Russia backs India's permanent UNSC seat, says 'no more seats for West'; Why it matters
Image source: ANI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday backed India’s bid for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council, and said no more permanent seats should be given to Western nations.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Lavrov said UNSC reform must lead to broader representation from the Global South, particularly from Asia, Africa and Latin America.

“UN Security Council reform cannot involve any additional seats being allocated to Western countries, especially to Germany and Japan, who are now on the path to militarism and revanchism,” Lavrov said.

“We are in favour of broadening the representation of Asia, Africa, and Latin America. We support Brazil's and India's candidatures for a permanent seat,” he added.

Lavrov added that the interests of the African continent should be addressed in the reform process.

Other countries also extended support to India’s candidature during the ongoing general debate at the UNGA.

Foreign Minister of Mauritius Dhananjay Ramful said his country supports the G4 and L69 stand on UNSC reform and restated support for India’s candidature for permanent membership.

“We support the positions of the G4 and of L69 on Council reform, and we reiterate our support for India's candidature for a permanent seat, commensurate with its constructive role in global affairs,” Ramful said.

Portugal too supported structural reforms of the UNSC, with Prime Minister Luis Montenegro pitching for a more representative Council with permanent seats for Africa, Brazil and India.

The Marshall Islands also reaffirmed its support for Japan and its G4 partners for UNSC permanent membership. President Hilda Heine said, “The Marshall Islands affirms its longstanding support for Japan and its G4 partners to achieve permanent membership on the UN Security Council.”

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi called for transforming the Council to reflect current global realities and advocated expansion of both permanent and non-permanent members.

Ghana President John Dramani Mahama said reform of the UNSC is necessary to ensure the legitimacy and credibility of the United Nations.

African nations also renewed their call for better representation. Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio said the UNSC still mirrors the world of 1945 and noted that Africa, with more than 1.6 billion people, has no permanent seat.

At present, the five permanent members — China, France, Russia, the UK and the US — hold veto power, and 10 non-permanent members serve two-year terms. Amending the UN Charter requires a two-thirds majority in the General Assembly and ratification by two-thirds of UN members, including all five permanent members.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Stop using my name to...': Govinda's rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar SNAPS at Sunita Ahuja, alleges superstar's wife is 'trying to kill him for years'
Govinda's rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar SNAPS at Sunita Ahuja
Russia backs India's permanent UNSC seat, says 'no more seats for West'; Why it matters
Russia backs India's permanent UNSC seat, says 'no more seats for West'
Viral video: Raza Murad hits back at Akshay, Aamir, Sunny for skipping Mushtaq Khan's funeral, warns them 'yeh shaurat humesha nahi rehti'
Raza Murad hits back at Akshay, Aamir, Sunny for skipping Mushtaq Khan's funeral
Rain Alert: Delhi-NCR, UP, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, likely to see more shower, thunderstorm today, predicts IMD
Rain Alert: Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand, UP likely to see more shower, thunderstorm
UNGA 2026: India blasts Pakistan, says, 'goodwill' and 'cooperation' cannot coexist with terrorism
UNGA 2026: India blasts Pakistan, says, goodwill and cooperation cannot coexist
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement