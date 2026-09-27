Russia backs India's permanent UNSC seat, says 'no more seats for West'; Why it matters

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Lavrov said UNSC reform must lead to broader representation from the Global South, particularly from Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday backed India’s bid for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council, and said no more permanent seats should be given to Western nations.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Lavrov said UNSC reform must lead to broader representation from the Global South, particularly from Asia, Africa and Latin America.

“UN Security Council reform cannot involve any additional seats being allocated to Western countries, especially to Germany and Japan, who are now on the path to militarism and revanchism,” Lavrov said.

“We are in favour of broadening the representation of Asia, Africa, and Latin America. We support Brazil's and India's candidatures for a permanent seat,” he added.

Lavrov added that the interests of the African continent should be addressed in the reform process.

Other countries also extended support to India’s candidature during the ongoing general debate at the UNGA.

Foreign Minister of Mauritius Dhananjay Ramful said his country supports the G4 and L69 stand on UNSC reform and restated support for India’s candidature for permanent membership.

“We support the positions of the G4 and of L69 on Council reform, and we reiterate our support for India's candidature for a permanent seat, commensurate with its constructive role in global affairs,” Ramful said.

Portugal too supported structural reforms of the UNSC, with Prime Minister Luis Montenegro pitching for a more representative Council with permanent seats for Africa, Brazil and India.

The Marshall Islands also reaffirmed its support for Japan and its G4 partners for UNSC permanent membership. President Hilda Heine said, “The Marshall Islands affirms its longstanding support for Japan and its G4 partners to achieve permanent membership on the UN Security Council.”

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi called for transforming the Council to reflect current global realities and advocated expansion of both permanent and non-permanent members.

Ghana President John Dramani Mahama said reform of the UNSC is necessary to ensure the legitimacy and credibility of the United Nations.

African nations also renewed their call for better representation. Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio said the UNSC still mirrors the world of 1945 and noted that Africa, with more than 1.6 billion people, has no permanent seat.

At present, the five permanent members — China, France, Russia, the UK and the US — hold veto power, and 10 non-permanent members serve two-year terms. Amending the UN Charter requires a two-thirds majority in the General Assembly and ratification by two-thirds of UN members, including all five permanent members.