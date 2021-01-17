Russia: 5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 hit Russia at 8:31 AM GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

It jolted 241 km ENE of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 53.7858 degrees north latitude and 162.0725 degrees east longitude.

No casualties have been reported yet.

On Friday, at least 35 people were killed after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's West Sulawesi province on Friday, the National Disaster Management Agency said.

"Nine people died in Majene district, and 26 others in Mamuju district, bringing the total death toll to 35," said the West Sulawesi Provincial Disaster Management Agency's head Darno Majid.

In addition, 637 people were injured and around 15,000 others were displaced at 10 evacuation posts, reports Xinhua news agency.

The earthquake also damaged around 300 houses, hotels, government buildings, hospitals and minimarkets besides cutting off electricity, communications, and roads.