Russia: 13, including child, killed in one of deadliest Ukrainian drone attacks

Kyiv said it had struck an oil refinery in the city of Nizhnekamsk, more than 1,000 kilometres away from the Ukrainian border. Both Russia and Ukraine have escalated long-range attacks on each other this year, leading to a rise in civilian deaths.

A Ukrainian drone hit the central Russian republic of Tatarstan, killing at least 13 people, AFP reported. This marked one of the deadliest attacks carried out by Ukraine since the war began over four years ago. Kyiv said that it had struck an oil refinery in the industrial city of Nizhnekamsk, more than 1,000 kilometres away from the Ukrainian border. Both Russia and Ukraine have escalated long-range attacks on each other this year, leading to a surge in civilian deaths, according to the United Nations.

In a statement on Monday (August 10), the regional press service in Nizhnekamsk said: "At this moment, 13 people have been killed." More than 70 others were injured in the strike, 21 of whom had been hospitalised, the authorities said. Russia's Investigative Committee said that a child was among those killed. Some citizens from Tajikistan and Uzbekistan were also killed in the attack, as per the regional government.

Ukraine's General Staff said that it had struck the Taneko refinery, controlled by the oil giant Tatneft, as part of efforts to reduce the "military potential of the Russian aggressor." The Tatarstan region is rich in energy resources and is home to many major oil refineries that Ukraine has been targeting.

Russia also conducted deadly strikes on Ukraine on Monday. A Russian artillery attack killed five people in a village in the northeastern Kharkiv region, Ukrainian officials said. "On August 10, Russian forces carried out a massive artillery strike on the residential area of the village of Bugaivka in the Chuguiv district. Various houses were destroyed as a result of the enemy attack. Five people were killed," the regional prosecutor's office said in a statement. In Ukraine's Odesa area, tens of thousands of households remained without power after Russia attacked the power grid over the weekend.

There are also fears in Ukraine over the upcoming winter, with the energy network still reeling from the prolonged war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that the country has "virtually no intact thermal power plants" after the Russian strikes. Ukraine is also running short of missile interceptors as Russia has escalated its ballistic missile attacks.