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‘Rule takers to rule shapers’: PM Modi’s big message to West at BRICS, proposes 10-point roadmap

At the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, PM Modi proposed 10 reforms to give the Global South a bigger role in global decision-making. Know more about PM Modi's proposals introduced at BRICS Summit 2026.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 12, 2026, 06:02 PM IST

‘Rule takers to rule shapers’: PM Modi’s big message to West at BRICS, proposes 10-point roadmap
Modi proposes 10 reforms for global governance. (Screenshot from PMO video)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gave 10 proposals for global governance reform, calling for a stronger voice for the Global South. While speaking at the BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi, PM Modi said developing nations should move from being 'rule takers' to 'rule shapers' and have a greater role in decisions that affect the global economy, security and development.

 

What did PM Modi say?

 

''The Global South is today in the front row when it comes to facing global crisis, but in the back row when it comes to decision-making . We must transform this 'pyramid of privilege' into a 'platform of partnership', where every country has a voice, every member has a stake, and human development remains at the heart of every effort,'' PM Modi said.

 

''With this objective, I propose that we jointly prepare 10 proposals for global governance reform, which we can seek to develop into a BRICS Reform Roadmap by the next Summit,'' he added.

 

What are PM Modi’s 10 proposals?

 

PM Modi called for the need to change the position of developing nations in the international system.

 

  1. Rule takers to rule shapers
  2. Reform global institutions
  3. Strengthen BRICS cooperation
  4. Ensure continuity between presidencies
  5. Focus on implementation
  6. Boost trade and investment
  7. Expand technology cooperation
  8. Strengthen development partnerships
  9. Give Global South a bigger voice
  10. Make BRICS more effective globally

 

PM Modi also stressed that BRICS should not be viewed as a grouping directed against any particular country or bloc.

 

 

Meanwhile, India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13 with the theme 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability ', with development, sustainability, and innovation forming key areas of focus.

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