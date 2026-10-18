Rubio denies White House role in Ukraine Starlink slowdown, hits back at Zelenskyy

Rubio has denied that the White House ordered a Starlink slowdown in Ukraine recently, while Zelenskyy had accused Musk of restricting the service in the ongoing conflict.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has denied the White House's role in the slowdown of Starlink internet services used by Ukraine amid ongoing conflict with Russia. While speaking to the media on Saturday before heading to Uzbekistan, Rubio clarified that Starlink and Starshield are two separate systems and Ukraine currently does not have access to the defence product.

Rubio denies White House role in Starlink slowdown

''Starlink is a commercial (product); they regulate and handle it. Starshield is a defence and military product; that is something that the United States military uses. It is not available to Ukraine, and it is under discussion how they want to use it. I don't know if Zelenskyy knows what he is talking about. In the United States, nobody ordered that Starlink's speed be slowed down. In my understanding, it has been restored. That is Starlink; they were using Starlink. Starshield is in contract with the US military, has nothing to do with Ukraine,'' Rubio said.

''Ukraine wants access to Starshield... in order to conduct deep strikes inside Russia. They do not have access to it at this moment. I don't know what their theory is, but it has nothing to do with the White House. I saw a report the other day; it is categorically false. No one at the White House ordered the slowdown of the internet so certain drones couldn't use it,'' he added.

Zelenskyy accuses Musk of deliberately blocking Starlink

Recently, Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Elon Musk of restricting Ukrainian access to Starlink during an interview, alleging that the disruption had affected Kyiv's ability to defend against Russian strikes. ''I'm sure they knew what they did, absolutely. Because it was 1 AM at night, when Starlink was blocked by SpaceX and the United States,'' Zelenskyy said.