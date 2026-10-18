FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'Crossed all limits': Yuzvendra Chahal's shocking revelation about alcohol addiction after divorce

'Crossed all limits': Yuzvendra Chahal reveals alcohol struggle after divorce

IND vs WI: Shreyas Iyer reveals why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was benched as India draw T20I series 2-2

IND vs WI: Shreyas Iyer explains Sooryavanshi's snub as T20I series ends 2-2

'Hard To Pivot In A Day': Marco Rubio on India diversifying energy imports from Russia

Marco Rubio on India diversifying energy imports from Russia

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha

From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss

From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026

Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Rubio denies White House role in Ukraine Starlink slowdown, hits back at Zelenskyy

Rubio has denied that the White House ordered a Starlink slowdown in Ukraine recently, while Zelenskyy had accused Musk of restricting the service in the ongoing conflict.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 18, 2026, 01:51 PM IST

Rubio denies White House role in Ukraine Starlink slowdown, hits back at Zelenskyy
Rubio denies White House role in Starlink slowdown in Ukraine. (Pic Credits: X)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has denied the White House's role in the slowdown of Starlink internet services used by Ukraine amid ongoing conflict with Russia. While speaking to the media on Saturday before heading to Uzbekistan, Rubio clarified that Starlink and Starshield are two separate systems and Ukraine currently does not have access to the defence product.

    Rubio denies White House role in Starlink slowdown

    ''Starlink is a commercial (product); they regulate and handle it. Starshield is a defence and military product; that is something that the United States military uses. It is not available to Ukraine, and it is under discussion how they want to use it. I don't know if Zelenskyy knows what he is talking about. In the United States, nobody ordered that Starlink's speed be slowed down. In my understanding, it has been restored. That is Starlink; they were using Starlink. Starshield is in contract with the US military, has nothing to do with Ukraine,'' Rubio said.

    ''Ukraine wants access to Starshield... in order to conduct deep strikes inside Russia. They do not have access to it at this moment. I don't know what their theory is, but it has nothing to do with the White House. I saw a report the other day; it is categorically false. No one at the White House ordered the slowdown of the internet so certain drones couldn't use it,'' he added.

    Zelenskyy accuses Musk of deliberately blocking Starlink

    Recently, Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Elon Musk of restricting Ukrainian access to Starlink during an interview, alleging that the disruption had affected Kyiv's ability to defend against Russian strikes. ''I'm sure they knew what they did, absolutely. Because it was 1 AM at night, when Starlink was blocked by SpaceX and the United States,'' Zelenskyy said.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Shubman Gill's Ranji Trophy comeback falls flat as India captain scores just 1 run ahead of NZ Tests
    Gill's Ranji Trophy comeback falls flat as India captain scores just 1 run
    Koffee With Karan 9: Vijay Deverakonda reveals Rashmika Mandanna asked him to marry her '100 times', says he's 'not an a**hole'
    Koffee With Karan 9: Vijay reveals Rashmika asked him to marry her '100 times'
    'France Is So Good For Revolutions': Donald Trump mocks unrest as France protests turn violent
    Donald Trump mocks unrest as France protests turn violent
    'Crossed all limits': Yuzvendra Chahal's shocking revelation about alcohol addiction after divorce
    'Crossed all limits': Yuzvendra Chahal reveals alcohol struggle after divorce
    Rubio denies White House role in Ukraine Starlink slowdown, hits back at Zelenskyy
    Rubio denies White House role in Ukraine Starlink slowdown, hits back at Zelensk
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
    OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha
    From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss
    From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026
    Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
    5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
    Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits
    Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha, Kriti, Sanya, actresses who embody goddess
    Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white
    Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement