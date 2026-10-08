Rs 67 lakh fee for training in US? After Rs 95 lakh H-1 B visa fee, this step may hit Indian students hard

US DHS has proposed a USD 70,000 fee for initial OPT and USD 30,000 for extension for F-1 students to reduce cheap labour and protect US workers. Move to impact Indian students.

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has proposed new fees for F-1 nonimmigrant students seeking to participate in Optional Practical Training (OPT), a temporary employment authorisation linked to a student's field of study.

The DHS said the move aims to reduce the flow of cheap labour into the United States and make it easier for American workers to compete in the job market.

According to the DHS, the proposed rule would set a USD 70,000 (Rs 67 lakh) fee per F-1 nonimmigrant student for initial OPT and a USD 30,000 (Rs 29 lakh) fee per F-1 nonimmigrant student for any subsequent OPT. The DHS said it is proposing the fees to combat fraud and abuse, strengthen the integrity of the immigration system, and protect US workers.

"Optional Practical Training was never meant to be a back door into the American workforce, a subsidy for cheap labour, or a prize for those who game the system," a DHS spokesperson said.

What is OPT?

Under existing rules, eligible F-1 nonimmigrant students can participate in OPT if the employment is directly related to their major area of study. To participate, F-1 nonimmigrant students must receive a recommendation from their designated school official (DSO) and apply for employment authorisation with US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

F-1 nonimmigrant students may apply for Optional Practical Training during their academic programme (pre-completion OPT) or after completing their programme (post-completion OPT). Eligible F-1 nonimmigrant students may receive up to 12 months of OPT at each education level. Those who earn degrees in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics fields may be eligible for an additional 24-month extension.

The DHS said it proposed the rule in response to fraud and abuse identified by the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP).

"As more F-1 nonimmigrant students have participated in OPT, SEVP has encountered schools, designated school officials, employers, and F-1 nonimmigrant students engaged in schemes to exploit current regulations, including problematic worksites and 'pay-to-stay' visa schemes," it added.

How will the new fee work?

According to the DHS, the proposed fees would encourage schools to exercise greater oversight and selectivity when recommending F-1 nonimmigrant students for OPT, helping reduce fraud and strengthen programme integrity.

Under the proposed rule, SEVP-certified schools would be required to pay the fee before designated school officials recommend F-1 nonimmigrant students for OPT in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) and before F-1 nonimmigrant students apply for employment authorisation with USCIS. USCIS would not grant employment authorisation to F-1 nonimmigrant students if the schools had not paid the required fee.

"The proposed fee would not be tied to a specific employer. Instead, it would apply when schools recommend an F-1 nonimmigrant student for any type of OPT. Collected fees would be deposited in the Treasury of the United States," the DHS said.

The DHS has invited public comments on the proposed rule from October 8 through November 9.