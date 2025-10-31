Rs 40,500 Crore Shockwave: Armenia rushes to India for fighter jets after Azerbaijan's massive Pakistan purchase

A new arms race is heating up in the Caucasus region as Armenia turns to India for advanced fighter jets after Azerbaijan signed a massive USD 4.6 billion deal with Pakistan.

According to Defence Security Asia, an international defence and security news platform, Armenia is in serious talks with India to buy Su-30MKI fighter jets. This move comes as a direct response to Azerbaijan's recent purchase of 40 JF-17 Thunder Block III aircraft from Pakistan, which has dramatically shifted the military balance in the region.

Armenia sees India's Su-30MKI as the perfect answer to Azerbaijan's new Chinese-Pakistani fighter jets. The aircraft, jointly developed by India and Russia, could help Armenia regain its edge in the skies and restore the airpower balance that has tilted in Azerbaijan's favor.

Over the past few years, India has emerged as Armenia's most reliable defence partner. New Delhi has already supplied advanced weapons like the Akash-1S surface-to-air missile system and the powerful Pinaka rocket launcher system. This growing partnership shows Armenia's strategic shift towards diversifying its defence suppliers and reducing dependence on any single country.

France also entered the picture, with Dassault Aviation offering its famous Rafale fighter jets to Armenia. However, the high price tag and questions about the aircraft's combat performance have made Armenian officials think twice. Reports from a recent India-Pakistan air clash claimed that three Indian Rafale jets were shot down by Pakistan's J-10CE fighters using advanced PL-15 missiles. Though these claims remain unverified, they have raised concerns in Yerevan about the Rafale's reliability in real combat situations.

Sam Lichtenstein, Director of Analysis at RAND, a respected American research organisation, told Forbes that Armenia is exploring multiple options but will most likely choose India's Su-30MKI. The main reasons are simple: the Su-30MKI costs much less than the French Rafale while offering excellent performance, flexibility for different missions, and strong technical support from India.

Azerbaijan's $4.6 billion deal for 40 JF-17 Block III fighters marks a major breakthrough for the Pakistan-China joint venture. The aircraft comes packed with fifth-generation technology similar to China's advanced J-20 fighter, including AESA radar and cutting-edge electronic warfare systems. Azerbaijan plans to replace its aging Russian MiG-29 jets with these modern fighters, significantly boosting its combat capabilities.

This deal also signals a major shift in the region's defence landscape. China and Pakistan are making inroads into a market that Russia dominated for decades, changing the geopolitical dynamics of the Caucasus entirely.

India is responding by showcasing its strong defence manufacturing capabilities through the Su-30MKI. The aircraft is a customized version of Russia's Su-30, built in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). India already operates over 270 of these jets, equipped with Indian-made avionics, electronic warfare systems, and long-range Astra missiles.

Sources suggest Armenia is interested in purchasing between 8 to 12 Su-30MKI aircraft from India. Additionally, India is considered the best partner to upgrade Armenia's existing four Su-30SM fighters, integrating them with Indian weapons and modern data-linked systems.

Lichtenstein pointed out that India would definitely want to supply these systems as a counter-move to Pakistan's deal with Azerbaijan. The India-Pakistan rivalry adds another layer to this regional arms competition, making the stakes even higher.

Beyond fighter jets, Armenia is also working on strengthening its overall air defence network with help from India, Iran, and potentially other nations. The Armenian Air Force, though small with about 5,000 personnel and nearly 70 aircraft, plays a vital role in the country's defence strategy. It provides crucial support to ground troops and protects Armenia's mountainous terrain.

Currently, Armenia operates four Russian Su-30SM fighters purchased in 2019, along with about 15 older Soviet Su-25 attack aircraft. The fleet also includes over 30 helicopters, transport planes, and training aircraft based mainly at Arzni and Gyumri.

Armenia's outdated Soviet-era air defence systems, including S-300, Buk-M2, and other old platforms, are being replaced with India's modern Akash-1S missile system. The first Akash system arrived in November 2024, with a second unit expected by mid-2025. These systems provide much stronger protection against cruise missiles and low-flying enemy aircraft.

HAL has been producing Su-30MKI jets since the early 2000s and is now leading a major upgrade program called "Super Sukhoi." This upgrade includes AESA radar, improved electronic warfare capabilities, modern cockpit displays, and precision long-range weapons, transforming the Su-30MKI into an advanced 4.5++ generation fighter.

In today's global defence market, countries want affordable, flexible aircraft without Western restrictions or political strings attached. India's Su-30MKI fits perfectly into this demand, making it an attractive export option for nations seeking modern airpower at reasonable prices.

For Armenia, the Su-30MKI represents much more than just military hardware. It symbolises a strategic partnership with India based on shared defence development, reliable logistics support, and a new geopolitical alignment that could reshape the balance of power in the Caucasus for years to come.

