At a time when Pakistan has registered a GDP growth rate of 2.7% and the prices of commodities of daily use like wheat have skyrocketed, the cost of donkeys too has ballooned beyond the imagination of the masses. A donkey is sold at the cost of Rs 200,000 or more, depending upon its age and health. This has come as a rude shock because donkeys are very important to Pakistanis.

The price of this animal has increased despite its population reaching a record high. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, there are more than six million donkeys in this South East Asian country. With the burgeoning number, Pakistan has the third largest number of donkeys behind Ethiopia and Sudan.

Why are donkeys crucial for Pakistani economy?

Why the price of donkeys have increased so high despite such a large number? First, donkeys play a very crucial role in the country’s informal economy as they are used across several sectors including brick kilns, agriculture, transport, recycling, and waste collection. However, the recent surge in donkey prices in Pakistan is because of the increased demand from China. It is simple.

What is Ejiao?

Donkey's hide is used widely in ejiao, a gelatin used in traditional Chinese medicine. ejiao is made by stewing and concentrating donkey skin. Chinese believe ejiao posseses several biological properties, including anti-fatigue effects, improved immunity, tumour suppression. It is also used in the treatment of blood deficiency syndrome. Consequently, donkey prices have skyrocketed. It has clocked a five-fold increase compared to last year's price.

China imports Pakistani donkeys

Riding on the popularity and need, the ejiao industry has registered an increase of 160% growth in the last five years. This has prompted Chinese businessmen to explore the opportunities for sourcing donkeys from Pakistan. A Chinese delegation met Pakistan’s Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain in April this year, to discuss the establishment of dedicated donkey farms in the country.