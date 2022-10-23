Search icon
Rs 1 crore per year, extensive security: What amenities, perks will Liz Truss get after her 45-day tenure as UK PM

UK PM Liz Truss resigned from the top post earlier this month after receiving major backlash against her U-turn on tax cut policy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 12:28 PM IST

United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss announced earlier this month that she is resigning from the top post in the country after she was heavily criticized for making a U-turn on her tax policies, which had earlier led to her victory against Rishi Sunak.

After announcing her resignation, Liz Truss is all set to cut her UK PM term extremely short, just 45 days, making her the shortest-serving prime minister that the country has ever had. However, this doesn’t mean that she won’t be able to enjoy the perks given to all ex-PMs of Britain.

According to the norms of the British administration, Liz Truss will be able to claim all the perks and amenities that a former Prime Minister of the UK is allowed to claim, including a hefty expense of over Rs 1 crore per year, as per media reports.

As per the rules and regulations, Liz Truss is entitled to receive payments under the Public Duty Costs Allowance (PDCA). This means that she can claim a payment of Pound Sterling 115,000 per year, which roughly comes up to over Rs 1.07 crore.

Further, it is also likely that due to her experience and her tenure as the prime minister of the country, she may be offered another government job, likely on an advisory or a review committee in the United Kingdom.

Apart from the claims of PDCA, she will also be getting a pension under the Ministerial Pension Scheme, a contributory defined-benefit scheme part of the Parliamentary Contributory Pension Fund.

Apart from the monetary perks that come with being a former Prime Minister, UK PM Liz Truss is also expected to get a hefty security team assigned to her after her tenure is over. It is also expected that she will be allotted a chauffeur-driven government vehicle.

Now that Truss has resigned from the post, a string of names to replace her as the Prime Minister of Britain have also come forward, including Indian-origin candidate Rishi Sunak.

