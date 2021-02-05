Romania: Child dies after baptism rituals, Orthodox Church faces backlash

A child in Romania died after he was immersed in the water three times during the baptism ceremony.

The 6-year-old suffered cardiac arrest after the immersion. The child was immediately taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead after a few hours. Later, the autopsy report revealed, that his lungs were filled with liquid.

Following the unfortunate incident, the orthodox church is facing heavy criticism. The incident has shaken everyone and slowly it is gaining huge attention. Around 57,000 people have signed an online petition that has called for changes in the way the ritual is conducted.

The prosecutors have also launched a manslaughter probe against the priest who performed the ritual in the Romanian Orthodox Church.

"The death of a newborn baby because of this practice is a huge tragedy, this risk must be ruled out for the joy of baptism to triumph," a message with the petition said.

The ritual is also being questioned and is evoking sharp reactions from the netizens. A user described the ritual as "brutality" while another said it reflects the "stubbornness of those who think that it is the will of God".

Church spokesman Vasile Banescu said, "a little water on the baby's forehead could be poured instead of complete immersion".

However, Archbishop Teodosie, leader of the Church's traditionalist wing, said the ritual would not alter or change.

Local media reported similar cases in recent years.