Robinson’s rally in London: ‘Whether you choose violence...’, Elon Musk sends message to protestors, ask them to...

The assassination of US President Donald Trump’s close aide Charles Kirk sparked anger not only in the US, but it also triggered emotions in the United Kingdom. Far-right activist Tommy Robinson organised a mega rally in the UK in which Elon Musk addressed the protestors.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 03:10 PM IST

Robinson’s rally in London: ‘Whether you choose violence...’, Elon Musk sends message to protestors, ask them to...
Elon Musk addressed protestors at Robinson's London event.
The assassination of US President Donald Trump’s close aide Charles Kirk sparked anger not only in the US, but it also triggered emotions in the United Kingdom. Far-right activist Tommy Robinson organised a mega rally in the UK on Saturday, joined by more than one lakh people as part of an anti-racism campaign launched as a counter-protest.

Speakers at Robinson’s rally include Elon Musk

At Robinson's march in London, dubbed as “Unite the Kingdom”, protestors marched near Downing Street to hear speeches by prominent figures linked with the far right from across the western region of Europe and North America, including billionaire and X owner Elon Musk.

Speakers at Robinson's mega rally, including Musk, joined through a video link. Speaking at the event, Musk addressed the crowd, saying, “You're in a fundamental situation here, the left is the party of murder and celebrating murder. Whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you. You either fight back or you die.”

The protesters had earlier marched over to Westminster Bridge in what was seen as a sea of believers.

At the event, the other protesting party held an anti-racism rally in which veteran Labour lawmaker Diane Abbott blamed Robinson and his allies for spreading “nonsense” and “dangerous” lies about asylum seekers who they claimed were a threat. She further said, “We need to be in solidarity with asylum seekers, and we need to show that we are united.”

What is Robinson's rally in London and its connection with Charlie Kirk?

Robinson's rally has been dubbed “Unite the Kingdom” and featured a series of speeches, including from United States President Donald Trump's former strategist Steve Bannon. Around 1,000 Metropolitan Police officers have been deployed in the English capital, with barriers in place to keep the two protesting groups apart. The far-right protests have been triggered by the fatal shooting of Trump's aide, Charlie Kirk, at a university in the US earlier this week. 

