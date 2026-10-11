Riyadh Airport targeted again, fire reported day after Houthi deadly attack killed 12 people

Saudi-led coalition says unidentified projectile targeted Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport on Sunday causing fire, after Houthis warned airlines to stay away; airport closed after Saturday attack killed 12.

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said an "unidentified projectile" had targeted Riyadh's international airport on Sunday, causing a fire, hours after the Iran-backed Houthis warned airlines to stay away.

The coalition also said Saudi air defences had intercepted a cruise missile in the vicinity of King Khalid International Airport.

Airport closed after deadliest strike in over a decade

The airport remains closed after an attack on Saturday killed 12 people and wounded more than 300, the deadliest such strike on the kingdom in over a decade.

The Saudi Energy Ministry said a long-planned international energy conference was still going ahead in Riyadh on Sunday despite closure.

The coalition said Sunday's projectile targeted Terminal 4.

Houthis warn airlines, say Saudi airports vulnerable

"We renew our warning to all airlines, experts, employees, workers and travellers against using Saudi airports and airspace, as they are vulnerable to attack and have become a theatre of operations for our forces, with exception of airports in Mecca and Medina," Houthis said on X.

"We urge everyone to take our warnings seriously, and Saudi Arabia bears responsibility for any failed interceptions."

Worse is yet to come, Houthis warn

Saudi Arabia has stepped up its military involvement in Yemen in recent weeks, launching strikes against Houthis and backing a Yemeni government counteroffensive.

Yemen's Houthi-run foreign ministry said further Saudi military action would trigger stronger response. "Unless the Saudi enemy stops its aggression, worse is yet to come," it said.

President Donald Trump said Saturday US was considering joining Saudi strikes on Houthis.

International energy conference still going ahead

A five-day WPC Energy Congress is taking place 10 km from airport. State TV said over 70 ministers and 300 executives had confirmed attendance.

Separately, Saudi authorities suspended in-person classes till Thursday and shifted to remote learning.

In Saturday's attack, third on Riyadh airport in a week, 12 dead included 4 Saudis, 2 Bangladeshis and nationals of US, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Sudan and Egypt.