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Riyadh airport blast caught on camera, pilgrims flee terminal as explosion strikes

The video compiles visuals from multiple areas of King Khalid International Airport moments before the missile struck the premises on Saturday.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 12, 2026, 11:31 AM IST

Riyadh airport blast caught on camera, pilgrims flee terminal as explosion strikes
Riyadh airport blast
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Panic gripped travellers, including pilgrims headed to Islam's two holiest sites, after a missile hit Riyadh airport. The chaos after the attack was captured in CCTV footage released by Saudi state television.

The video compiles visuals from multiple areas of King Khalid International Airport moments before the missile struck the premises on Saturday.

The footage shows travellers waiting to board their flights when a bright orange flash erupts, forcing scores of people to scramble for safety.

Parts of the roof can also be seen caving in.

At least 13 people were killed, including a man from Hyderabad travelling to Medina with his family, and over 380 were injured in the attack.

Watch Viral video

Claiming responsibility, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels said through military spokesperson Yahya Saree that they also targeted Dammam airport in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province and two facilities of Saudi oil major Saudi Aramco.

The attacks continued on Sunday with Riyadh airport being targeted again.

An unidentified projectile struck Terminal 4 and triggered a fire, leaving one dead and 11 injured, Saudi authorities said, citing the Saudi-led coalition forces in Yemen and the Saudi civil aviation authority.

Saudi air defences also intercepted a drone over the Eastern Province and a ballistic missile aimed at Khamis Mushait.

According to Saudi Civil Defense, emergency alerts were sounded in Abha early Monday, but the danger has passed.

The death toll from strikes on Riyadh airport has now reached 18 for the week following the latest attacks.

The Houthis had earlier again warned against the use of Saudi airports, asking people to take their warnings seriously and holding Saudi Arabia responsible if interceptions fail.

As threats escalate, Britain's embassy in Saudi Arabia has advised its citizens to avoid all but essential travel to Jeddah, Dammam and airports across the kingdom, with the exception of Medina airport. US aviation authorities have also issued a notice asking American airlines to exercise caution while operating flights to or over Saudi Arabia.

Separately, Saudi authorities announced that in-person classes in Riyadh schools will be moved online from Sunday to Thursday.

The latest attacks come amid stepped-up Saudi military involvement in Yemen, with Riyadh launching strikes against the Houthis and backing a government counteroffensive after the rebels seized strategic territory along the Red Sea coast last month.

On Sunday, the Houthis said Saudi Arabia had conducted 124 air strikes in Yemen in the past 24 hours. Yemen's Houthi-run foreign ministry warned of further escalation unless Riyadh stops its military action and interference in the country.

Washington is considering joining Saudi strikes against the Houthis, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday. The conflict has spilled over from the broader war involving Iran launched by the United States and Israel in February.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in a Telegram post that he had informed his Saudi counterpart that Tehran stands ready to help facilitate dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

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