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Riyadh Airport Attack: 1 Indian national killed, 11 injured in deadly Houthi strike

An Indian national Mohammad Yousuf Ali injured in Houthi attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport died on Sunday; Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi says wife, children injured; Jaishankar expresses grief.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 11, 2026, 11:07 PM IST

Riyadh Airport Attack: 1 Indian national killed, 11 injured in deadly Houthi strike
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An Indian national injured in the attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport died on Sunday, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi identified him as Mohammad Yousuf Ali and said his wife and two children were also injured.

"His son is undergoing knee surgery, another son in hospital and 3 of his toes have been cut off. His daughter and wife are safe. His aunt was with them, and suffered head injuries but is out of danger," he posted on X.

Jaishankar expresses grief, Embassy assures help

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed grief over the death and assured family of assistance from Indian mission at Riyadh.

The Indian Embassy said it was in touch with family and would help arrange early repatriation of Ali's body.

Earlier, mission said at least 11 Indians were among those injured in Saturday's attack, which left 12 dead and over 300 wounded.

Third attack on Riyadh airport in a week

Saturday's strike was third attack on Riyadh's international airport in a week, amid escalating hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

India condemns repeated attacks on Riyadh airport

Ministry of External Affairs condemned repeated attacks on King Khalid International Airport over past several days.

"We strongly condemn repeated attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport, including dastardly attack on October 10, which led to loss of lives, injuries and damage to property," ministry said.

"The repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are completely unacceptable and must cease immediately."

Houthis warn airlines against using Saudi airports

Houthis renewed warnings to airlines, travellers urging them to avoid Saudi airports and airspace.

Saudi authorities have temporarily suspended airport operations while assessing damage.

The attack comes amid intensification of fighting between Houthis and Saudi-backed Yemeni forces, raising fears of wider escalation.

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