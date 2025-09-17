'Rivers, dams of Kashmir will...': Lashkar-e-Taiba's leader issues open threat to India months after Op Sindoor

'Operation Sindoor' was India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which had claimed 26 lives. The Indian army destroyed nine terror camps operating in Pakistan’s Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), killing more than 100 terrorists.

A purported video of a major Lashkar-e-Taiba leader has surfaced in which he has claimed that the Pakistan government and the army are funding the terrorist organisation to rebuild its headquarters in Muridke, which was destroyed by the Indian armed forces during 'Operation Sindoor'.

'Operation Sindoor' was India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which had claimed 26 lives. The Indian army destroyed nine terror camps operating in Pakistan’s Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), killing more than 100 terrorists. Meanwhile, the purported video features Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) deputy chief Saifullah Kasuri, threatening India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Kashmir issue.

In the two-minute-long clip, Kasuri addressed PM Modi, claiming their “resolve remains strong" and, soon, “the rivers and dams of Jammu and Kashmir will belong to us". “It’s a tough time but we will avenge the blood of our brothers," Kasuri can be heard saying in the purported video.

DNA doesn't confirm the veracity of the video.

Azhar's family 'torn apart'

The threat comes a day after a top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander openly admitted that the family members of his boss, Masood Azhar, were “torn apart” in the bombing during Operation Sindoor. A video of his comments was released on Tuesday, i.e., September 16.

