Rishi Sunak vs Liz Truss: What time will new UK PM be announced today? Know how, where to watch live

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (Photo - Reuters)

The Conservative Party will be announcing the next Prime Minister of Britain today, September 5, after several weeks of head-to-head competition between the two rival candidates – Indian-origin Rishi Sunak and Secretary of State Liz Truss.

With the exciting United Kingdom PM race coming to an end on Monday, it is likely that Liz Truss will be the next Prime Minister of the country, with her leading in the last few rounds of voting. Earlier, Rishi Sunak had led the count in the first 5 to 6 rounds of voting.

The Conservative Party announced on Friday that the results of the UK PM race will be announced on September 5 at 11:30 am GMT. This means that the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom will be announced at 5 pm today, according to Indian time.

The final rounds of the voting process by Tories were concluded on Friday and early projections indicate that Liz Truss will be succeeding Boris Johnson as the new PM of Britain, with the odds in her favour. According to surveys, she is 92 to 95 percent likely to win the polls.

Where and how to watch UK PM announcement

The big event of the announcement of the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom will be made today at 5 pm IST and will be live telecasted across several channels in Britain. Those who wish to watch the live telecast of the same will be able to do so through international channels like BBC.

People will also be able to witness the historic announcement of the new Britain PM through the social media handles and websites of international news portals. Some of the networks where the announcement can be watched will be BBC One, Channel Four, and ITV.

Rishi Sunak created history by being the first even Indian-origin candidate to run for the prime ministerial post. Though he was leading in the first few rounds of voting, he lagged behind in the final round due to an environment of distrust around him in the Conservative Party.

