Rishi Sunak vs Liz Truss: UK PM election rigged? Voting gets delayed amid reports of ballot hacking

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (Photo - Reuters)

The head-to-head race between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to be the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom has been stalled temporarily as the voting by the members of the Conservative party has been delayed for the time being.

According to Reuters reports, the members of the Conservative Party will have to stop their voting to pick the next PM of Britain after the GCHQ spy agency warned that cyber hackers could change people’s ballots, The Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

There was no specific threat from a hostile state, and the advice was more general about the voting process and its vulnerabilities, the report added. This comes after several rounds of voting have already been conducted, with close competition between Sunak and Truss.

As a result of the concerns, the Conservative Party has been forced to abandon plans to allow members to change their vote for the next leader later in the contest, according to the Telegraph.

The publication further reported that the postal ballots are also yet to be issued to the around 160,000 party members who have now been warned they could arrive as late as Aug. 11, the report added. The ballots were earlier due to being sent out on Monday.

Former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are competing in the leadership contest to succeed Boris Johnson as the next British prime minister. Johnson had resigned from the post of the UK PM after several controversies rendered him without support in the Conservative Party.

After 5 weeks of voting, the data shows that Liz Truss leads in the opinion polls of the Conservative Party while Rishi Sunak was leading with a massive margin in the first four rounds of voting.

The Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) gathers communications from around the world to identify and disrupt threats to Britain. A spokesperson for the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), which is a part of the GCHQ, said that it provided advice to the Conservative Party.

(With Reuters inputs)

READ | US Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan: Amid tensions, China lines streets with tanks and military vehicles