Rishi Sunak vs Liz Truss for UK PM: Who is leading the race? Latest survey numbers here

Photo: Reuters

Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak is in the running to become the first British Prime Minister of Indian origin. Sunak led the way in the elimination vote by elected representatives. However, his odds of winning are not similarly strong when it comes to the wider member base of the Conservative Party.

As per the latest polls, Sunak’s rival Liz Truss has further increased her lead in the race. The current UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has a 24-point lead over Sunak as per the latest YouGov survey.

Sunak and Truss were sent into the final phase of the UK PM election to replace Boris Johnson by the Conservative party members. Now both the PM contenders are campaigning and locking horns in live TV debates. Both have attacked each other over their plans for economy, taxes and spending.

The ballot paper voting by party membership will go on from August 4 to September 2 with the results to be announced on September 5.

Sunak falls further behind Truss

While the earlier YouGov survey had estimated a 19 point win for Truss over Sunak, the figure appears to have increased by 5 points. The survey suggests that 49 percent of the membership intends to vote for Truss while 31 percent will back Sunak for next PM. It further says that 15 percent voters are undecided while 6 percent currently are planning to abstain from voting.

With Truss at 62 percent for headline voting intention compared to Sunak at 38 percent, she enjoys a big 24-point lead. This makes the task of turning the scales a mountainous one for Sunak.

READ | UK PM race: TV host collapses in the middle of live debate, Rishi Sunak rushes to help

(With inputs from ANI)