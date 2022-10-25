Rishi Sunak's election astounding, ground-breaking milestone: US President Joe Biden

Rishi Sunak (File)

Rishi Sunak's election as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is astounding and a ground-breaking milestone, US President Joe Biden said in his White House Diwali address.

"As my brother would say, Go figure! And the Conservative Party! (Sunak) is expected to become the prime minister, I think, tomorrow when he goes to see the king. Pretty astounding. A ground-breaking milestone. And it matters," Biden said, acknowledging the immigrant Indian community's achievements.

In 2020, Biden also made a ground-breaking decision to select Indian-origin Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Harris is now the US vice president and the second-most powerful person in the country after him. She is the first-ever India-origin person to be elected for the post.

Claiming that his dispensation had more Asian Americans than ever, Biden said he wanted to thank the community for its contribution. "It's a simple message. Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you," the president said.

Thanking Indian Americans for making Diwali a part of the American culture, he said, "As we see it across the country, opening homes and hearts and exchanging gifts and sweets and hosting feasts for family and friends, organising cultural programs that bring us together. You contribute to every part of American life."

Sunak was born into an Indian-descent family that immigrated to the UK from East Africa. His father's family traces descent to Gujranwala in Pakistan and he is the first person of colour to hold the top democratically elected position in the country.

With inputs from PTI