WORLD

Rishi Sunak's BIG statement on US-India tariff row: 'I think every country is gonna...'

In August, the Trump-led US administration announced a 25 percent tariff "plus a penalty" against India. A few days later, he declared an additional 25 percent tariff against India, citing its crude oil business with Russia.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 08:42 PM IST

Rishi Sunak's BIG statement on US-India tariff row: 'I think every country is gonna...'
Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Image credit: Reuters)
Amid a row over tariffs between India and the United States, former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on Friday, i.e., October 17, underscored that every country will react to it, keeping in mind their own national interests. He also called for building relations based on mutual trust. "I think every country is gonna work on its own national interest. And that is entirely right," Sunak, who was speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2025, stated. 

The former UK Prime Minister also termed "transaction-based politics" a "shame", highlighting that little comes out of such relationships. "When you base your relationships on trust, I think they can, over time, be more powerful," Sunak said. On being asked about India navigating the turbulence caused by steep tariffs, Sunak said, "The old global order, which I grew up with, is gone. I don't think it's coming back. But a couple of themes are clear. I see more multipolarity, and countries will focus on their own strengths," as quoted by NDTV. 

US-India tariff row 

In August, the Trump-led US administration announced a 25 percent tariff "plus a penalty" against India. A few days later, he declared an additional 25 percent tariff against India, citing its crude oil business with Russia amid his push to bring Moscow to the negotiation table on the ongoing war in Ukraine. 

While Washington has consistently accused India of "fueling the Ukraine war", New Delhi has maintained that its energy decisions are driven by national interests and market forces. 

 

