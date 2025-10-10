Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Rishi Sunak joins Microsoft, Anthropic as paid advisor, to donate his salary

Rishi Sunak joins Microsoft, Anthropic as..., warned against..., know all about his new roles

After leaving Goldman Sachs, Rishi Sunak has now joined Microsoft and artificial intelligence start-up Anthropic as a paid advisor. His roles are not restricted to UK policy and entail global strategic matters. A business watchdog has warned him against lobbying ministers for his companies.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 11:43 AM IST

Rishi Sunak joins Microsoft, Anthropic as..., warned against..., know all about his new roles
Rishi Sunak has joined Microsoft, Anthropic
Rishi Sunak again entered the corporate world after losing in the last election in the country. The former UK prime minister first joined Goldman Sachs, a global investment banking, securities, and investment management firm. After leaving the company for months, he has now joined Silicon Valley tech giant Microsoft and artificial intelligence start-up Anthropic as a paid advisor.

Rishi Sunak joins Microsoft, Anthropic

However, after joining the new firms, the former PM has been warned by the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACOBA) that he must abstain from lobbying ministers in favour of the companies. Acoba is an independent watchdog that oversees the activities of former government figures.

Expressing delight at working with the two big and influential companies, Sunak said that he was “delighted” to be working with two of the world's leading tech firms", and even considered giving up his salaries to a charity he founded. “Delighted to say that I will be working with two of the world’s leading tech firms, Microsoft and Anthropic. Microsoft has driven productivity improvements for decades, and Anthropic is one of the most exciting AI frontier labs,” Sunak said in a post on LinkedIn.

What is Rishi Sunak’s new role?

In Anthropic, Rishi Sunak will advise the company on various aspects like geopolitical trends, strategy, and macroeconomic. The role deals with global strategy matters and is not restricted to policies in the UK. Meanwhile, Sunak is barred from making any contact with UK government officials as someone who is officially linked with Anthropic, which is backed by Amazon and Google. The company said that the role is internally focused and part-time.

ACOBA, in its letters of advice to Sunak, described his part-time role at Microsoft as providing “high-level strategic perspectives” on macroeconomic and geopolitical trends. There, the letters also said that Rishi Sunak will be speaking at the annual Microsoft Summit, and his advice will not include any UK policy matters. The letters were posted on ACOBA's website on Thursday by its interim chair, Isabel Doverty.

While Sunak was the prime minister, he made tech regulation a significant priority, setting up an AI safety summit in 2023.

