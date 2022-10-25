Search icon
Rishi Sunak becomes UK's 1st Indian-origin Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak is now the UK's 57th prime minister and the third this year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 04:57 PM IST

Rishi Sunak becomes UK's 1st Indian-origin Prime Minister (photo: ANI)

Rishi Sunak has become UK’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister after being invited by King Charles III to form a government on Tuesday. Sunak is now the UK's 57th prime minister. He is the third prime minister this year and has entered Downing Street as the youngest PM in two centuries.

Speaking at 10 Downing Street after taking charge, Sunak said, "We will create a future worthy of the sacrifices so many have made and fill tomorrow and every day thereafter with hope."

Meanwhile, outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss has officially become the shortest-serving PM in UK history after she was forced to step down just 45 days into office.

On Monday, former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak became the Conservative Party leader less than two months after he lost to Liz Truss in the Tory leadership race. Sunak's change in fate was triggered by the resignation of Truss after high-profile sackings and resignations in her Cabinet, following a heavily criticised mini-budget that left the UK pound tumbling.

