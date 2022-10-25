Rishi Sunak becomes UK's 1st Indian-origin Prime Minister (photo: ANI)

Rishi Sunak has become UK’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister after being invited by King Charles III to form a government on Tuesday. Sunak is now the UK's 57th prime minister. He is the third prime minister this year and has entered Downing Street as the youngest PM in two centuries.

Speaking at 10 Downing Street after taking charge, Sunak said, "We will create a future worthy of the sacrifices so many have made and fill tomorrow and every day thereafter with hope."

We will create a future worthy of the sacrifices so many have made and fill tomorrow and every day thereafter with hope: British PM RishiSunak at 10 Downing Street in London pic.twitter.com/za5cTtIAnu — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022

Meanwhile, outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss has officially become the shortest-serving PM in UK history after she was forced to step down just 45 days into office.

On Monday, former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak became the Conservative Party leader less than two months after he lost to Liz Truss in the Tory leadership race. Sunak's change in fate was triggered by the resignation of Truss after high-profile sackings and resignations in her Cabinet, following a heavily criticised mini-budget that left the UK pound tumbling.