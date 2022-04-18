Riots erupt in Sweden after ‘planned’ Quran burnings, 3 injured by police bullets

Photo - Reuters

After several instances of communal violence were reported in India over the last couple of weeks, instances of riots and violence have also emerged from Sweden after the alleged “planned” burning of the Islamic holy book Quran by religious extremists.

The unrest in Sweden was caused when clashes erupted between the police and the protestors following Quran burnings that caused riots in several Swedish towns over the Easter weekend, according to Reuters reports.

Three people in the Swedish city of Norrkoping needed medical attention after being hit by police bullets, according to local media reports. Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has condemned the violence that erupted in several parts of Sweden over the weekend.

"Three people seem to have been hit by ricochets and are now being cared for in hospital. All three injured are arrested on suspicion of crime," police said in an online statement, adding none of the injuries were life-threatening.

According to BBC reports, the police had fired warning shots to disperse the protestors following the disturbances caused by the riots. Several vehicles were torched and as many as 17 people were arrested following the violent incident.

Several police personnel have reportedly been injured in the midst of the clashes that have engulfed several Swedish cities over the past few days. The battle between the police forces and protestors has led to many incidents of violence.

The violence began on Thursday after a demonstration organised by Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line. Paludan, who had permission for a series of demonstrations across Sweden during the Easter weekend, is known for Quran burnings.

Though violence has been reported in Sweden for the past few days, the police said that things were calm in the cities on Sunday evening.

According to media reports, Paludan had threatened to hold another rally in Norrköping on Sunday which had prompted counter-protests, during which attacks were launched on police personnel and shop fronts were left destroyed.

(With Reuters inputs)

READ | Sweden riots: Know more about anti-Muslim hardliner Rasmus Paludan whose cancelled meeting triggered violence