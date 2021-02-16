SHAMEFUL! Rihanna sparks row again, shares topless photo with Lord Ganesha pendant

Sparking another controversy, pop icon Rihanna has posted a topless picture on Twitter in which she is wearing a Ganesh pendant. The picture was posted on Rihanna's verified Twitter account.

(Photo: Twitter/@rihanna)

when @PopcaanMusic said “me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl” @SavageXFenty pic.twitter.com/bnrtCZT7FB — Rihanna (@rihanna) February 15, 2021

The picture was criticised by many for disrespecting Hindu religion. BJP MLA Rama Kadam slammed the pop icon for shamefully mocking Hindu God Lord Ganesha.

It's appalling to see how @Rihanna shamefully mocks our beloved Hindu God #Ganesha. This exposes how #Rihanna has no idea or respect for Indian culture, tradition and our issues here. Hopefully, at least now @RahulGandhi and other Congress leaders will stop taking help from her https://t.co/7zUpnO05GL February 16, 2021

rihanna !! stop using my religion as an aesthetic !! that ganesh figurine at the end of the chain :( is a holy and sacred figure for us hindus — YEONJUN 4TH GEN IT BOY. alyn anti (@09S00B) February 15, 2021

Is this tweet and the twitter handle @rihanna doesn't qualify to be suspended by the @Twitter @TwitterIndia ? I alongwith many Hindus hv already reported it. @MinOfCultureGoI @rsprasad to please look into it. pic.twitter.com/FhQ2MwB3hN

I am a Muslim but as an Indian and Maharashtrian I love Lord Ganesha ji - sorry this misuse of Ganesha ji image hurts my feelings & sentiments - will Rihanna Backers in India accept this also? #GaneshaInsulted pic.twitter.com/ueHOS9UMZF — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) February 16, 2021

Disrespecting one's religion doesn't makes you a better person @rihanna, Lord Ganesha is worshipped in Hinduism.@Twitter @jack this post is disrespectful for Hindus please remove it. https://t.co/36UuO1d0Xj — Chirag (@igot10on10) February 16, 2021

This comes days after Rihanna faced severe backlash from Indians after she tweeted in support of the ongoing farmers' agitation on the outskirts of the national capital Delhi.

Notably, this is not the first time Rihanna has been in controversy over her disrespect to a particular religion. Back in 2013, Rihanna did a photoshoot at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi. However, she was asked to leave after she clicked a few 'inappropriate photos'. A statement issued by the Grand Mosque Centre read as "She was confronted by the mosque officials and directed to the appropriate entrance to the mosque, to carry out a visit under the normal conditions."

She landed another controversy during the launch of her brand Savage X Fenty lingerie show, the event had song 'Doom' being played which has a Muslim text called Hadith in it. This did not go well with people and they called her out immediately.