SHAMEFUL! Rihanna sparks row again, shares topless photo with Lord Ganesha pendant

Updated: Feb 16, 2021, 02:07 PM IST

Sparking another controversy, pop icon Rihanna has posted a topless picture on Twitter in which she is wearing a Ganesh pendant. The picture was posted on Rihanna's verified Twitter account.

(Photo: Twitter/@rihanna)

The picture was criticised by many for disrespecting Hindu religion. BJP MLA Rama Kadam slammed the pop icon for shamefully mocking Hindu God Lord Ganesha.

This comes days after Rihanna faced severe backlash from Indians after she tweeted in support of the ongoing farmers' agitation on the outskirts of the national capital Delhi.

Notably, this is not the first time Rihanna has been in controversy over her disrespect to a particular religion. Back in 2013, Rihanna did a photoshoot at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi. However, she was asked to leave after she clicked a few 'inappropriate photos'. A statement issued by the Grand Mosque Centre read as "She was confronted by the mosque officials and directed to the appropriate entrance to the mosque, to carry out a visit under the normal conditions."

She landed another controversy during the launch of her brand Savage X Fenty lingerie show, the event had song 'Doom' being played which has a Muslim text called Hadith in it. This did not go well with people and they called her out immediately. 