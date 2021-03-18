4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Fayzabad in Afghanistan

According to National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale hit northeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan.

Earlier in February, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred in Afghanistan's capital Kabul. The earthquake occurred at 11:48 pm (IST), with a depth of 110 km.

A day after another earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter Scale hit Tajikistan.

Strong tremors were felt across the north Indian subcontinent with tremors in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, the Delhi-NCR and Uttarakhand.