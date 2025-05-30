When GDP per capita is the key metric, the top 10 richest nations based on the International Monetary Fund (IMF)-estimated GDP per capita might surprise you, as some of the smallest countries top the list rather than global giants like China or the US.

Though the US, China, Germany, India, and Japan lead the chart of the largest economies in the world, they fall behind when considering the world's wealthiest countries. When GDP per capita is the key metric, the top 10 richest nations based on the International Monetary Fund (IMF)-estimated GDP per capita might surprise you, as some of the smallest countries top the list rather than global giants like China or the US. Recently the IMF has unveiled the list of the richest countries, crowning Singapore which has an impressive GDP-PPP per capita of $156,760. The country’s business policies and corruption-free governance attract multinationals and wealthy individuals. Also, its robust banking sector and manufacturing industry excel in high-value electronics and pharmaceuticals.

Luxembourg takes the second spot in the list of richest countries. With an average income of $152,920 per person and 1.6% annual growth, this small European nation has served base for many global companies and European Union offices, owing to its impressive banking, steel, and finance. Macao is placed third with an average yearly income of $134,040 and 3.6% growth. The country is driven by its booming casino and tourism industries. Next comes Ireland, which has an average income of $134,000 per person and 2.3% annual growth, courtesy of its low 12.5% business tax rate, which attracts global companies like Google, Facebook, and Apple to set up their European base there.

Qatar with a GDP per capita of $121,610, takes the fifth spot in the list. The country has rich Oil and gas reserves that constitute the main source of wealth. It is exploring tourism and technology to expand its wealth. Norway follows, with an average income is $107,890 per person, growing 2.1% annually, owing to its oil wealth. Switzerland ranks seventh, with an average income of $97,580, renowned for strong banks, luxury watches, and high-quality medicine. Next follows, Brunei, with an average income is $95,760, driven by oil and gas; Guyana, with an average income of $94,260, with 10.3% growth. The US takes the tenth spot, with an average income of $89,110 and a 1.8% growth rate. Despite being the fourth-largest economy, India ranks 124th in terms of GDP per capita, with an estimated $11,940 in 2025. In 2025, Pakistan's GDP per capita is projected to be around $1,824 according to Profit by Pakistan Today. It is reportedly ranked far below India in the list.