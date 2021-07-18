Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

DNA Explainer: What is Global South, a term often used by PM Modi and other world leaders?

Who is Aasif Sheikh? Nepal's first player to slam fifty against India in ODIs

6 popular actors who barely completed school 

7 Benefits of neem leaves for skin

Benefits of Vitamin C serum for skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

Chandrayaan 3 Update: Vikram lander hops on the Moon and lands safely once again

Jawan advance booking to break all records? Over 6 lakh tickets already sold for Shah Rukh Khan's film

Vicky Kaushal reveals father Sham Kaushal cried in front of him after being humiliated on set: 'My mom would...'

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer says his father hated that he wanted to become actor, reveals why

Can Jawan do in south what Baahubali, KGF did in north? Trade experts say SRK can give Bollywood's 'first pan India hit'

HomeWorld

World

Want to travel to space for free? Know how to register for a free trip in Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic

The contest is not open for people residing in countries on UN's list of embargoed countries or countries where the law prohibits any such experience.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2021, 06:23 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

British billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic is all set to start its first commercial flight to space in 2022. On July 11, 70-year-old Branson and his crew created history by reaching the edge of space, giving space tourism an official kickstart. 

While people may have to shell out a fortune to mirror this experience, Virgin Galactic has also started a contest where it will be giving out two free tickets on one of its first commercial space flights.Every moment of this unique experience will be recorded in an HD video and lucky winners will get a window seat to get the view and even a mirror to watch yourself float in the gravitation free space.

The contest is not open for people residing in countries on Unites Nation's list of embargoed countries or countries where the law prohibits any such experience. However, if you are an Indian, you can register for the contest.

How to register?

To register yourself for a chance to win free tickets to space, log on to omaze.com/space. 

You can enter the contest in two ways, either by donating money for the cause or you can simply choose to enter the contest without contributing.

Select the option 'Enter Without the Contribution' and fill out the form with the required details. Make sure you enter an active and exclusive email id because multiple participants are not allowed to share the same email address.

Click submit and it's done. You also have an option for registering multiple times to improve your chances of getting selected. A participant may choose to submit its entry up to 6000 times.

Winners should be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The window for entry to the contest will close on September 2, 2021.

The lucky winners of this contest will be selected based on a random draw.

Eligibility Criteria

Minimum age of 18 years is mandatory for participation.

The contest also bars people sharing work relationships with Omaze from participating. So, any employee, directors of Omaze, non-profit clients of Omaze, any contractor or other Omaze partner engaged in marketing and/or promoting one or more Experiences or Omaze, in general, aren't allowed to enter the contest. Further, an individual who is involved in testing, development administration, and/or fulfilment of any Experience, including without limitation any Prize supply partners, is not eligible to submit an entry.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

What was Nita Ambani's job before marrying Mukesh Ambani? Ambani bahu’s salary at old job was…

Happy Kajari Teej 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes to share

India's highest paid actor made more for one film than 83's total collection; it's not SRK, Salman, NTR, Prabhas, Vijay

Ameesha Patel claims Anil Sharma wanted Govinda as Tara Singh, Mamta Kulkarni as Sakina in Gadar: 'I have his chats'

Former Pakistan PM subtly criticizes Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli while praising Shaheen Afridi; tweet viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE