Rich countries should start consuming 100% synthetic beef: Bill Gates

Headlines

Most watched Indian film ever sold 25 crore tickets, and it's not Baahubali, Dangal, Mughal-e-Azam, Pathaan, KGF, or RRR

Are calls giving you stress? 8 signs that indicate you have phone call anxiety

Alia Bhatt talks about being ‘nervous’ about her style during pregnancy, says ‘I looked at my wardrobe and…’

WATCH: Vignesh Shivan gets an autograph from MS Dhoni, pens heartfelt note

This DU grad left Ratan Tata's firm to build Rs 9052 crore company, started from flat with Rs 1 lakh, her net worth is..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Most watched Indian film ever sold 25 crore tickets, and it's not Baahubali, Dangal, Mughal-e-Azam, Pathaan, KGF, or RRR

PM Modi to complete the India-France-UAE triad on July 15, Sonia Gandhi Invite opposition on Dinner & more | DNA News Wrap, July 12

Are calls giving you stress? 8 signs that indicate you have phone call anxiety

Top 5 records that are almost impossible to break in Asia Cup 2023

7 craziest stunts performed by Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible series

7 healthy food options for cheat meals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meet former President Pratibha Patil in Pune

Arijit Singh joins Udit Narayan for 'Main Nikla Gadi Leke' song, Zoya Akhtar announces Made In Heaven S2 & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 6

First Lady of US Jill Biden gives details about PM Modi's State Dinner at White House

Most watched Indian film ever sold 25 crore tickets, and it's not Baahubali, Dangal, Mughal-e-Azam, Pathaan, KGF, or RRR

'Power of attraction': Gulshan Devaiah recalls college girl who convinced 15 friends to watch Hunterrr is now his...

Alia Bhatt talks about being ‘nervous’ about her style during pregnancy, says ‘I looked at my wardrobe and…’

HomeWorld

bollywood

Rich countries should start consuming 100% synthetic beef: Bill Gates

He said that the population will get used to the "taste difference" and the taste will get better "over time".

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 17, 2021, 03:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Microsoft founder Bill Gates has stated that rich nations should switch to the dietary choice of "100% synthetic beef" in an effort to tackle climate change.   

When asked a question about cutting back methane gas emissions at an interview with MIT’s Technology Review, Gates said, “I do think all rich countries should move to 100% synthetic beef.”

He said that the population will get used to the "taste difference" and the taste will get better "over time".

"You can get used to the taste difference, and the claim is they’re going to make it taste even better over time. Eventually, that green premium is modest enough that you can sort of change the [behavior of] people or use regulation to totally shift the demand,” Gates added.

However, he said that it won't be viable for the 'poorest 80 countries' as “we’ll have to use animal genetics to dramatically raise the amount of beef per emissions for them.”

Research has shown that burping cows are massive emissions contributors impacting greenhouse gas methane in the world. It cited that cattle emissions were almost the same as fossil fuels.

Bill Gates has a new book out called “How to avoid a climate disaster: The solutions we have and the breakthroughs we need” which was released Tuesday.  

Earlier, Gates had said that that 'climate change' and 'bio-terrorism' are two disasters that human beings are not prepared for.

Speaking on bio-terrorism, Gates said that an individual could now easily engineer a deadly virus, and the possibility of encountering such viruses is more than any naturally-caused epidemics like the COVID-19.

He further said that if a disaster like that strikes, human-kind is possibly looking towards a death toll that is greater than the current pandemic. And since it's man-made it has a chance of happening every year.

On the COVID-19 crisis, he said that 'there is no good feeling' with something like that.

“Respiratory diseases are very scary because you’re still walking around on a plane, a bus when you’re infectious. Unlike some other diseases like ebola where you are mostly in a hospital bed by the time viral load infects other people,” Gates had said.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Byju Raveendran loses billionaire tag amid Byju’s crisis, now has net worth of...

Shah Rukh Khan fans try to decode secret Sanskrit tattoo on actor's shaved head in Jawan prevue

Stray dog shows unconditional love by helping rag picker, viral video melts hearts

Hansal Mehta and Kareena Kapoor join forces for riveting cop drama? Here’s what we know

Weather update: IMD issues red, orange alert for several states including Uttarakhand, Himachal; check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE