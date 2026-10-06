'Revenge for Gaza': Omani co-pilot Al-Hammami confesses after Flydubai attack, says he wanted to 'die as martyr'

The Omani co-pilot revealed that he wanted to crash the plane at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel as 'revenge for Israel's actions in Gaza', as per findings of the probe quoted by Israeli news outlet Ynet.

The Omani co-pilot Hamam Al-Hammami, accused of attacking of trying to crash a flydubai flight last week, has reportedly told UAE interrogators that he wanted to act in "revenge for Gaza" and die as a "martyr", as per Israeli media reports.

He also revealed that he wanted to crash the plane at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel as revenge for Israel's actions in Gaza, as per findings of the probe quoted by Israeli news outlet Ynet.

Omani co-pilot had 'Plan B' ready

According to investigators, the co-pilot had a 'Plan B' in place in case the primary plan failed — to target a US military facility in Jordan.

The suspect, identified as Omani national Al-Hammami, is believed to have prepared for the attack much before the flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv took off. Israeli officials said he had first planned to carry out the attack in July but dropped it because of a personal rapport with a crew member.

The probe found that his primary goal was to crash the aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv. Investigators believe that if he could not reach Israel, his alternative target was a US military facility in Jordan.

Wanted to die as martyr': Omani co-pilot ​

According to Ynet, Israeli officials said Al-Hammami had travelled to Israel as early as June and was preparing to become a "martyr".

Other reports quoting officials familiar with the probe have also said he had earlier considered attacking an Israel-bound flight before dropping the plan.

At present, investigators have found no evidence to suggest the suspect was acting under instructions from a terrorist group or foreign government. The prevailing assessment is that he acted alone, even as authorities examine his travel history and contacts in multiple countries.

Investigators are also looking into his trips to nations Israel designates as hostile or enemy states. Officials are trying to determine if he came into contact with anyone during those visits who could have recruited, directed or influenced him.

Separately, authorities in Australia and New Zealand are examining his past. Australian officials confirmed that a joint counter-terrorism team of the Australian Federal Police, Victoria Police and the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation is probing his connections to Australia, where he studied on a student visa between 2015 and 2017.

Flydubai flight scare: What really happened mid-air?

The alleged conspiracy emerged after the co-pilot attacked the captain on the flydubai flight en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30. The flight, carrying mostly Israeli passengers, was later brought to safety after making an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian national, managed to get back into the cockpit despite being injured in the assault. He said he realised the aircraft was going down rapidly and forced himself to the cockpit door.

Despite being badly hurt, Machchhar, who has 17 years of experience in aviation, said he relied on his understanding of the aircraft and the situation.

According to Flightradar24, passengers also intervened after the plane plunged steeply, losing around 17,000 feet in about a minute.