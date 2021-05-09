Revealed: Why Bill and Melinda Gates don't want their children to inherit billions of family assets

Billionaire couple Bill Gates and Melinda Gates left everyone in shock and disbelief when they announced their divorce on May 3. Both Bill and Melinda took to their respective Twitter handles to announce the news of divorce.

The details of how the power couple will split their USD 145 billion fortune have now started to surface but the couple has made it clear that their charity project Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will remain unchanged. Millions of people across the globe are also wondering how much money Bill and Melinda's three children will inherit after the completion of divorce proceedings.

It is to be noted that Bill and Melinda are parents to three kids, 25-year-old Jennifer Katharine Gates, 21-year-old son Rory John Gates and 19-year-old daughter Phoebe Adele Gates. Jennifer is highly active on social media and she also posted about the divorce on Instagram. She wrote, "It’s been a challenging stretch of time for our whole family. I’m still learning how to best support my own process and emotions as well as family members at this time… Please know that your kind words and support mean the world to me."

Jennifer is set to become a doctor and has already completed her first year of medical school. Son Rory is reportedly an undergraduate student and Phoebe is an aspiring ballerina who’s studied in New York City, as per cheatSheet.com.

Will the children inherit Bill and Melinda Gates' billions of family fortune?

Bill Gates has repeatedly maintained that he will put a large chunk of their fortune into Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. It is learnt that the kids will receive only USD 10 million from their parents.

In 2017, Bill Gates had revealed why his kids won't inherit huge chunk of money. "It’s not a favour to kids to have them have huge sums of wealth. It distorts anything they might do in creating their own path," Bill Gates had then said.