REVEALED: Who will get Kohinoor diamond after Queen Elizabeth

The legendary Kohinoor or Koh-i-Noor diamond, which had originated in India around 800 years ago, is the crown jewel of the 1937 British crown that belongs to Queen Elizabeth II. A recent report from a UK news outlet revealed the person that the priceless crown will be handed over to by the Queen upon succession of the British crown. The crown, which houses 2,800 diamonds with the world-famous Koh-i-Noor as the crown jewel will go to Duchess of Cornwall Camilla when her husband Prince Charles, the Queen’s eldest son and next-in-line for succession is coronated in the future, as per the report.

The crown that currently belongs to the Queen of England is made up of platinum and sparkles with hundreds of diamonds. In 1937, it was originally made for the coronation of King George VI. The crown also houses a large stone gifted to Queen Victoria back in 1856 by the then Sultan of Turkey to show his gratitude for the British Army’s support in the Crimean War.

The 105-carat Koh-i-Noor is housed on a detachable mount made of platinum that is attached to the front cross of the British crown.

The Queen of England also recently announced that Duchess Camilla will also be given the title of Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes the King. Camilla will be handed over the crown with Koh-i-Noor in her capacity as Queen Consort during the coronation of Prince Charles.

About Koh-i-Noor

One of the largest cut diamonds in the world at one point in time, Koh-i-Noor translates to ‘Mountain of Light’. It was mined in India and passed down from one ruling dynasty to another in the country for centuries,

After the British colonised Punjab in 1849, the Marquess of Dalhousie, the British governor-general, arranged for Koh-i-Noor to be presented to Queen Victoria. Duleep Singh, the 13-year-old last Sikh ruler, was made to travel to the country in 1850 where he then presented the diamond to Queen Victoria. The crown housing the diamond is on public display in the Tower of London.