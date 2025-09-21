Revealed: Real reason why Donald Trump increased H-1B visa fee to Rs 88,00,000 | 5 points

Amid the chaos and panic following the Trump-led administration's announcement to hike H-1 B visa fees, the White House issued a major clarification on Saturday, i.e., September 20, stating the latest USD 100,000 (Rs 88 lakhs) will be a "one-time" payment imposed on only new applicants.

Amid the chaos and panic following the Trump-led administration's announcement to hike H-1 B visa fees, the White House issued a major clarification on Saturday, i.e., September 20, stating the latest USD 100,000 (Rs 88 lakhs) will be a "one-time" payment imposed on only new applicants. The order took effect from September 21, midnight. H-1B applications submitted before the effective proclamation date will not bear any effects.

Addressing the mediapersons, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said, "This is NOT an annual fee. It’s a one-time fee that applies only to the petition." Moreover, she added that the current H-1B visa holders who are away from the US will not be charged USD 100,000 to re-enter the country. Notably, the sudden announcement had sparked panic and confusion among H-1B visa holders as major tech companies asked them to either stay in the United States or rush back to the country, in case they were traveling abroad.

As the festive season nears, several Indians come to their country to visit their families and friends. In such a scenario, the sudden move by the Trump-led administration sparked a "crazy sense of panic" among them, prompting them to rush back to the US.

What are the real reasons behind the sudden move?

1. Dominance of foreign labour in IT sector: According to the White House, in fiscal year 2003, H-1B workers held 32 percent of the total IT jobs. This number is set to rise to 65 percent by 2025, reflecting the US' heavy dependence on foreign labour in one of the country's most prominent industries.

2. Unemployment rate: Recently, the US reported a surge in the unemployment rate among Computer Science graduates by 6.1 percent. On the other hand, the Computer Engineering graduates reported a rise in unemployment rate by 7.5 percent, higher than that among Arts & History graduates.

3. Number of STEM workers: Between 2000 and 2019, the number of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) workers more than doubled. However, merely a 44.5 percent increase was reported in the overall STEM sector. According to the government, this reflects a displacement of American talent, not a shortage.

4. Companies prefer to hire H-1B workers: The Trump administration also cited examples of companies that prefer to hire H-1B workers. Without taking any names, the White House states that in 2025, a company fired 16,000 American workers after receiving 5,189 H-1B approvals.

5. Discourages young Americans: The Trump administration claims that the present structure discourages young Americans from venturing into the IT sector due to the issues related to job security and wage competitiveness.

