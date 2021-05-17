REVEALED: Bill Gates asked out two women employees at Microsoft and his foundation few years ago

In a shocking development, a new report has claimed thar Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates asked two women who worked at the software giant and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation out on dates while still married to Melinda, his wife for 27 years. The report also said that Bill Gates also mishandled a sexual harassment case involving one of his top financial investors.

Bill and Melinda Gates, one of the richest couples in the world with fortune worth USD 146 billion, recently announced that they were getting divorced. Melinda said in divorce filings that the marriage is 'irretrievably broken'.

According to a report published in New York Times, the 64-year-old Bill Gates asked out a Microsoft employee in 2006. "If this makes you uncomfortable, pretend it never happened," Gates emailed the employee, according to NYT.

The woman accepted Gates' advice and pretended that he never asked her out. In 2018, Gates asked out a girl who was working at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Gates and the woman were in New York for a work trip, when he told her: "I want to see you. Will you have dinner with me?"

The woman told NYT that Gates' approach made her feel uncomfortable, but she laughed it off. The NYT report, however, did not mention that Melinda was aware of aware of her husband's advances.

Melinda was also unhappy that Bill Gates did not handle allegations of sexual harassments against Michael Larson, one of Gates' key aide, in a proper manner.

In 2017, an anonymous person informed Bill and Melinda that Larson was harassing a female staff member at a bicycle shop part-owned by a venture capital firm Rally Capital, which was owned by Bill and Melinda.

The woman agreed to reach an agreement with Larson and signed a non-disclosure agreement in 2018.