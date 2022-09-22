‘Return to dialogue, diplomacy’: India’s strong statement on Russia-Ukraine war; expresses ‘profound concern’

MEA S Jaishankar (File photo)

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised Russian President Vladimir Putin on the current Ukraine crisis, India once again reiterated its stance on the war between the two nations, calling it a “matter of profound concern”.

Echoing the words of PM Modi, who said that this is not the era of war, India spoke to the UN Security Council and said that the need of the hour is to end the conflict in Ukraine and return to dialogue and said the nuclear issue is particular anxiety.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar told the UN Security Council, “The trajectory of the Ukraine conflict is a matter of profound concern for the entire international community. The future outlook appears even more disturbing. The nuclear issue is particular anxiety.”

EAM Jaishankar further said that the impact of the conflict is being felt even in distant regions in today’s globalised world. The union minister said, “We have all experienced its consequences in terms of SURGING costs and actual shortages of food grains, fertilizers, and fuel.”

The briefing, chaired by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna, was held Thursday as world leaders gathered in the UN headquarters for the high-level 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

Addressing the Council briefing were UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs James Cleverly, and Foreign Ministers of other UNSC members.

On Wednesday, Jaishankar met Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the UN headquarters here and apprised him of India's principled position that emphasises cessation of all hostilities and returns to dialogue and diplomacy.

Despite the recent calls to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, India has not formally condemned the actions of Moscow for invading the neighbouring country. Indian authorities have further said that the crisis needs to be solved through diplomacy and dialogue.

(With PTI inputs)

