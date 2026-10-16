Reset of India-Canada Ties? PM Modi to visit and hold talks with Mark Carney in December

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Canada on December 11 and 12, with his schedule expected to include bilateral meetings and a diaspora event in Toronto as India and Canada seek to strengthen ties.

The visit is being closely watched as India and Canada work to improve bilateral ties and expand cooperation in several areas. (Credit: Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Canada on December 11 and 12, 2026, the High Commission of India in Ottawa announced.

In a post on X, the mission said, “Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi will visit Canada on December 11 and 12, 2026.” The announcement comes after Modi’s recent conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, during which the two leaders agreed to build on the positive momentum in India-Canada relations.

The High Commission said the two sides would work towards concrete outcomes in areas including trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties.

Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi will visit Canada on 11–12 December 2026. In the recent conversation with Rt. Hon. PM Mark Carney, both the leaders agreed to build on the positive momentum in ties and work towards concrete outcomes in trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties. @narendramodi @MarkJCarney @PMOIndia @CanadianPM @MEAIndia @CanadaFP @DrSJaishankar @AnitaAnandMP @DineshKPatnaik @CanadainIndia — India in Canada (@HCI_Ottawa) October 15, 2026

Modi likely to attend diaspora event in Toronto

Modi’s visit could extend beyond his official engagements in Ottawa. Speaking to members of the Indian diaspora at a restaurant in Calgary, Carney said Modi’s visit would be “largely in Toronto”.

According to reports, Modi is expected to address a diaspora event in Toronto, similar to the one he attended during his previous bilateral visit to Canada in 2015.

The visit is being closely watched as India and Canada work to improve bilateral ties and expand cooperation in several areas.

India-Canada trade deal expected by year-end

The visit also comes amid efforts to advance an India-Canada trade agreement. Earlier in September, Canadian High Commissioner Christopher Cooter told The Hindu that the trade deal was expected to be ready by the end of the year.

Cooter had also said that the two countries were planning increased engagement through the year, with Modi’s December visit to Canada expected to be a key part of those efforts.

Modi’s Canada visit part of wider December travel

Modi’s Canada trip is expected to be followed by visits to the United States and Belgium. The Prime Minister is expected to travel to the US from December 13 to December 15 to attend the G20 summit.

He is then scheduled to visit Brussels from December 16 to December 17 for bilateral talks and discussions related to India-European Union ties. Modi is also expected to sign the India-EU Free Trade Agreement during the Brussels visit.

India-US trade deal talks continue

Meanwhile, negotiations between India and the US on a trade agreement are also continuing. Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, “India-U.S. Trade deal first tranche nears final legal drafting.”

The developments come as India works on expanding its trade partnerships with Canada, the US and the European Union.