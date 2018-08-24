Headlines

Republican US Senator and Vietnam War veteran John McCain ending treatment for brain cancer

US Senator John McCain, the maverick Republican who survived a Vietnam War prison camp and ran unsuccessfully for president, is discontinuing medical treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer, his family said in a statement on Friday, a year after he announced his diagnosis.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 24, 2018, 10:38 PM IST

US Senator John McCain, the maverick Republican who survived a Vietnam War prison camp and ran unsuccessfully for president, is discontinuing medical treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer, his family said in a statement on Friday, a year after he announced his diagnosis.

"John has surpassed expectations for his survival," the family said, adding that the disease's progression and McCain's age, 81, have led him to stop treatment for the "aggressive glioblastoma."

"With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment," the family said.

McCain, who represented Arizona in the Senate and House of Representatives for 35 years, had said the cancer was discovered in July 2017 and he has not been at the U.S. Capitol this year. He also had surgery for an intestinal infection in April.

McCain has had a reputation for speaking his mind, which led to a running feud with President Donald Trump. Sources close to McCain have said Trump would not be invited to the funeral.

The McCain-Trump relationship grew heated in 2015 when McCain said Trump's candidacy had "fired up the crazies." Trump retorted that the senator was "not a war hero" and referred to McCain's years as a prisoner of the North Vietnamese by saying: "I like people who weren't captured."

McCain sought the Republican presidential nomination in 2000 but lost out to George W Bush. He secured the nomination in 2008 but lost to Democratic nominee Barack Obama.

McCain has been known as a conservative and a foreign policy hawk with a traditional Republican view of world affairs. He has had a reputation for a hot temper and rarely shied away from a fight but has had Democratic fans who admired the way he could take a civil, bipartisan approach.

"Very sad to hear this morning's update from the family of our dear friend @SenJohnMcCain," Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell said on Twitter. "We are so fortunate to call him our friend and colleague. John, Cindy, and the entire McCain family are in our prayers at this incredibly difficult hour."

McCain is the son and grandson of Navy admirals and after graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy became a fighter pilot during the Vietnam War. He was shot down during a bombing run over Hanoi and captured on Oct. 26, 1967. The crash and assault by his captors left him with two broken arms, a broken leg, broken shoulder and numerous stab wounds.

He spent the next 5-1/2 years in various prisons, including the notorious "Hanoi Hilton," where he was tortured and left with lasting disabilities.

McCain provided one of the most dramatic moments in recent Senate history in July 2017 when he voted against a Trump-backed bill that would have repealed the healthcare law pushed through by President Barack Obama.

The vote came late at night not long after McCain's diagnosis and he still bore a black eye and scar from the surgery when he gave an emphatic thumbs-down gesture to scuttle the measure.

Trump was furious about McCain's vote and frequently referred to it at rallies but without mentioning McCain by name.

McCain, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, denounced Trump for his praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin and other foreign "tyrants" and lambasted Trump in "The Restless Wave," a memoir released in May. 

