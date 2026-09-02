'Reprehensible vandalism’: India tears into Pakistan over 125-year-old Hindu temple demolition in Narowal

India has strongly condemned the demolition of a century-old Hindu temple in Pakistan’s Narowal, calling it 'reprehensible vandalism'. Check out MEA's statement on the incident.

India on Saturday strongly condemned reports of the demolition of a century-old Hindu temple in Pakistan's Narowal, calling it a 'reprehensible act of vandalism' and demanding immediate measures to restore it. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed deep concerns over the incident at village Siraj in the Narowal district, criticising local authorities for failing to protect the historic place of worship and calling it 'alarming'.

What did India say about the temple demolition?

''We have noted with deep concern the disturbing reports of the destruction of a historic Hindu temple in village Siraj, Narowal, Pakistan. We unequivocally condemn this reprehensible act of vandalism against a century-old minority place of worship,'' Jaiswal said.

Why did India call the incident ‘alarming’?

He also highlighted the challenges faced by the minorities in Pakistan and added, ''The apparent apathy of authorities and failure to protect this century-old temple is alarming. Such incidents are a stark reminder of the continuing vulnerability of minority communities and the egregious violations of their religious freedoms and places of worship in Pakistan.''

What did India demand from Pakistan?

As per the statement issued by MEA, India sought a transparent probe into the incident from the Pakistani government and urged it to take immediate steps to restore the desecrated temple. ''We call upon the Government of Pakistan to conduct a prompt and transparent investigation into this incident and ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable. Furthermore, the Government of Pakistan must take immediate remedial measures to restore the desecrated temple and fulfill its primary obligation to guarantee the safety, security and well-being of all its minority citizens and their cultural heritage,'' MEA's statement concluded.

Official Spokesperson’s response to media queries regarding reported demolition of a century-old Hindu temple in Pakistan



https://t.co/jPd7WzGdUD pic.twitter.com/iFn4ElXT2m — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 2, 2026

What happened to the century-old Hindu temple in Narowal?

According to Pakistani media reports, the historic Hindu temple was demolished on August 21 to facilitate the expansion of an adjoining madarsa. As per a report by Dawn, the Pakistan Masiha Millat Party (PMMP), has alleged that a group of people demolished the structure and removed its bricks, metal fittings from the dome, and other material from the site.