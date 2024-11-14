Renowned Yoga Guru R. Sharath Jois, who taught Ashtanga Yoga to students in Mysuru and other parts of the world, passed away in Virginia, USA, on Monday, i.e., November 11. He was 53 years old.

According to a report by the New York Times, Jois died after suffering a heart attack on a hiking trail near the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, where he was visiting.

Sharath Jois, one of the most influential and renowned Yoga Gurus of modern times, learnt yoga from his grandfather K Pattabhi Jois, who was also a yoga icon. While Pattabhi Jois is known to have popularised Ashtanga Yoga, his grand son is recognised for carrying forward his legacy post his demise in 2009.

He also taught Yoga to A-list celebrities- including- Madonna and actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

Yoga fraternity mourns demise of Sharath Jois

The Yoga fraternity is mourning the unfortunate demise of Sharath Jois. D Shrihari of GSS Yogic Foundation in Mysuru paid condolences to the Yogi's family and said, “It was very shocking to hear the news of Sharath Jois’ death at a very young age. His grandfather Pattabhi Jois had made yoga world famous and Sharath too followed in his grandfather’s footsteps by taking yoga to great heights. May the God give strength to his family members to bear the loss.”

Shivaprakash Guruji, Working President of the Federation of Yoga and President of Paramahamsa Yoga Mahavidyalaya, Mysuru, expressed his condolences and remarked that his demise is an irreparable loss to the Yoga community.

“Sri Sharath Jois’ untimely death is an irreparable loss to the Yoga community. He had earned a good reputation in the field of yoga as the Mount Meru of Ashtanga Yoga. I pray to God to grant eternal peace to his soul and give strength to his family to bear the grief", he said.