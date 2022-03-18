Renowned Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets killed in Russian attack

In a shocking news from Ukraine, famous actress Oksana Shvets, known for her work on the big screen and on the theatre, died on Thursday amid intense attack from Russia on Kyiv. According to the reports, Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets has been killed in a bombing and rocket attack by the Russian army on a residential building in Kyiv.

Oksana was also a famous theater artist who was a part of the Young Theater. The Hollywood Reporter has also confirmed the news. Oksana Shvets was 67 years old. She was a recipient of the 'Honored Artist of Ukraine' award, one of Ukraine's highest artistic honours.

"During the rocket shelling of a residential building in Kyiv, a well-deserved artist of Ukraine Oksana Shvets was killed," a statement from the Young Theater said via Facebook. "Bright memory to the talented actress! There is no forgiveness for the enemy that has come to our land!"

Oksana Shvets was born on February 10, 1955, and graduated from the theater studio at the Ivan Franko Theater and the Kyiv State Institute of Theater Arts. In addition to her work at the Young Theater, Shvets performed with the Ternopil Music and Drama Theater and the Kiev Theater of Satire, western media reported.

Last week, Ukrainian singer and composer Pasha Lee was killed in a shelling attack in Irpin while on the front line fighting for his country. Civilian deaths have been mounting in Ukraine as Russia increases its shelling of large cities, including the capital, Kyiv.

Earlier this week, Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and local reporter Oleksandra Sasha Kuvshynova were killed when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire.

More than 600 Ukrainians killed

On Thursday, Russian forces intensified attacks on Ukraine. In many cities of Ukraine, shelling and rockets are also being fired on residential areas. However, according to the Russian Defence Ministry, the special operation is only targeting Ukraine's military infrastructure.

Here, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner, so far about 600 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and more than 1,000 have been injured in this conflict. Many children have been separated from their parents. The fighting has led more than 3 million people to flee war-torn Ukraine, the UN estimates.