'Reminds me of India and Pakistan': US President Donald Trump's BIG warning to Thailand, Cambodia; says 'Won't do trade with...'

US President Donald Trump on Saturday, i.e., July 26, called upon Thailand and Cambodia to end hostilities, warning them that the States would not make any trade deal with them if they didn't announce a ceasefire. Trump further said that the conflict reminds him of "India and Pakistan", which he claimed was brought to a "successful halt".

"Just spoke to the Prime Minister of Cambodia relative to stopping the War with Thailand. I am calling the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand, right now, to likewise request a Ceasefire, and END to the War, which is currently raging," he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

President Trump further threatened the two countries, declaring that "the United States won't make a trade deal with either of them, if they keep fighting". "We happen to be, by coincidence, currently dealing on Trade with both Countries, but do not want to make any Deal, with either Country, if they are fighting — And I have told them so! The call with Thailand is being made momentarily. The call with Cambodia has ended, but expect to call back regarding War stoppage and Ceasefire based on what Thailand has to say. I am trying to simplify a complex situation!"

"Many people are being killed in this War, but it very much reminds me of the Conflict between Pakistan and India, which was brought to a successful halt," he added.

Trump speaks to Thai Prime Minister

Soon after the announcement, Trump said that he had also spoken to the acting Prime Minister of Thailand, adding, "like Cambodia, they also wanted a ceasefire". "I have just spoken to the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand, and it was a very good conversation. Thailand, like Cambodia, wants to have an immediate Ceasefire, and PEACE. I am now going to relay that message back to the Prime Minister of Cambodia. After speaking to both Parties, Ceasefire, Peace, and Prosperity seems to be a natural. We will soon see!" he said.

Meanwhile, the border clash between Thailand and Cambodia entered its third day, with the death toll rising to 33. Cambodia witnessed 13 deaths, including eight civilians, while Thailand reported 20 deaths, including 14 civilians, as per a report by Times of India.