'Remain vigilant, observe safety protocols': India issues advisory for its nationals amid Israel-Gaza conflict

Following the rocket attacks on Israel from the Gaza Strip by Hamas, the Indian Embassy in Israel on Saturday issued an advisory for its nationals, requesting them to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols.

"In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant, and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters. For additional information, please see the Israeli Home Front Command website (https://www.oref.org.il/en or their preparedness brochure. In case of an emergency, please contact us at +97235226748, or leave a message a cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in. The Embassy personnel remain at your disposal for any further guidance," read the advisory.

A barrage of rockets slammed into southern and central Israel Saturday morning. Sirens were heard as far as Jerusalem multiple times beginning at 8:15 am (local time). The sirens were heard again at 10:15 am (local time). At least one rocket directly hit a building in the Gederot Regional Council, killing a woman in her 60s, according to Magen David Adom, an Israeli national service.

Meanwhile, Naor Gilon, Israel's Ambassador to India, appreciated the support of the people of India, adding "We stand firm in the face of terrorism." Israel has already declared a state of war in the country after infiltration by Hamas fighters and missile attacks from Gaza.

The Israel Defence Forces said dozens of fighter jets are carrying out strikes against sites belonging to the Hamas group in the Gaza Strip. "Dozens of fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force are now attacking targets of the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip in several locations, more details to follow," posted Israeli Air Force on X.

Meanwhile, world leaders condemned the ghastly attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists. Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak expressed his shock over the attack, posting on X, "I am shocked by this morning's attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli citizens. Israel has an absolute right to defend itself. We're in contact with Israeli authorities, and British nationals in Israel should follow travel advice."

French President Emmanuel Macron also condemned the terrorist attacks on Israel posting, "I strongly condemn the terrorist attacks currently hitting Israel. I express my full solidarity with the victims, their families and loved ones."

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong condemned the attacks on Israel by Hamas including indiscriminate rocket fire on cities and civilians. "Australia unequivocally condemns the attacks on Israel by Hamas including indiscriminate rocket fire on cities & civilians. We call for these attacks to stop & recognise Israel's right to defend itself. Australia urges the exercise of restraint & protection of civilian lives," she posted on X.

German Foreign Office also strongly condemned the rocket attacks on Israel from Gaza. "Hamas is escalating the violence. I strongly condemn the terrorist attacks against #Israel from Gaza. Violence & rockets against innocent civilians must stop now. We stand in full solidarity with Israel & its rights under intl. law to defend itself against terror. - FM @ABaerbock," read a post on the handle of the German Foreign Office on X.

Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hadja Lahbib, also condemned the rocket fire on Israeli civilians. "Belgium strongly condemns the massive rocket attacks against Israeli civilians. Violence and terror only perpetuate suffering and hinder the path to dialogue. Our thoughts are with all those affected. We are monitoring the situation closely," Lahbib posted on X.

Currently, Israel Defense Forces is targeting "Hamas terrorists" in 14 different locations in towns surrounding the Gaza Strip, according to TPS. The fights in infiltrated settlements are being carried out from house to house. Reportedly, there are women among the kidnapped and murdered citizens by the Hamas infiltrators, according to TPS.