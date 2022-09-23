Remain vigilant: Government advises Indians in Canada amid rising hate crimes in the country

File Photo | Representational

The Centre on Friday issued an advisory asking Indian nationals in Canada to exercise due caution and remain vigilant amid a "sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities” in the country.

Issuing the advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also informed that the Ministry and the High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have "taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action".

The MEA added that the “perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada”.

"Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel/education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant" in view of the increasing incidences of the said crimes, it said.

It also said that Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may also register with the High Commission in Ottawa or Consulates Generalin Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites, or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in.

"Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any requirement or emergency," the advisory added.

(With inputs from IANS)